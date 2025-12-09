Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She 'Feels Sorry' for President Trump After He Calls Her a 'Dumb Person'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said she feels “sorry” for President Donald Trump after he called her a “dumb person” during a recent interview.

In an appearance on CNN, Greene responded to Trump’s comments. “I feel very sorry for President Trump. I genuinely do,” she said. “It has to be a hard place for someone that is constantly so hateful and and put so much vitriol, name calling, and really tells lies about people in order to try to get his way or win some fight.”

Advertisement

Greene continued, saying, “That’s exactly what’s wrong in America today. That’s what’s wrong in this toxic political environment that has ripped our counttry apart.”

The lawmaker said Trump’s behavior is “poor leadership from a president” and “a very bad demeanor, and Americans are very tired of it.”

I also am concerned because I don't think the President's team nor the speaker have told the President about the legislation that I've introduced, that actually much of it directly that actually, literally aligns with the agenda that he campaigned on, I campaigned on in 2024. Many of my bills are actually his executive orders in legislative form. If the speaker would pass my bills, if the president Trump were to sign them into law, guess what? His executive orders, which make him literally a temporary President, his executive orders, which are my bills, would become law that would become permanent.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she 'feels sorry" for President Donald Trump.



"It has to be a hard place for someone that is constantly so hateful and and put so much vitriol, name calling, and really tells lies about people in order to try to get his way or win some fight." pic.twitter.com/INHcy1WlpY — Jeff Charles, Asker of Questions🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) December 9, 2025

During an interview with Politico, Trump said, “I've watched stupid people like Marjorie Traitor-Greene, or …some people call her Taylor Brown, because green sometimes turns to brown, which isn't nice.”

But I've watched her say that he spends too much time on foreign. Well, by doing that, and first of all, it doesn't take a lot of time. I made one trip. I brought back trillions of dollars on that one trip. I stopped in Japan, I stopped in South Korea, I met with President Xi, and ended what could have been a big problem. Went to the Middle East. I brought back $3 trillion from the Middle East. I sold many Boeing airplanes on that trip, like 300. When I go on a trip, I only have one place in mind. It's the United States. So when people with low IQs, like Marjorie Taylor-Greene, she's a low-IQ person. But she was a loyal person until I wasn't able to answer a phone call because I'm just too busy to answer people's phone calls. You can't call me three times a day.

🚨BREAKING:🇺🇸 Trump on MTG:



When I watch stupid people like Marjorie Traitor Greene, some people call her Taylor Brown because green sometimes turns to brown.



People with low IQs, like Marjorie Taylor Greene, she’s a low IQ person. She was a loyal person until I wasn’t able to… pic.twitter.com/8GZawQlAbk — 𝐀𝐋𝐏𝐇𝐀 ® (@Alpha7021) December 9, 2025

Advertisement

Greene and Trump have been trading barbs since the lawmaker began criticizing Trump’s focus on foreign policy, arguing that he should be more concerned with domestic matters. Greene announced last month that she would be resigning in the beginning of the new year.

Some have speculated that she plans to run for governor in Georgia and turned on the president after he suggested she would not be successful.