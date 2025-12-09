Scott Jennings Checkmates Dems on CNN: Was Obama Ever Accused of Committing War...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She 'Feels Sorry' for President Trump After He Calls...
Apple Blocked This Anti-ICE App – Now the Creators Are Suing Trump Administration...
Nancy Mace Sounds Just Like Marjorie Taylor Greene In This Op-Ed
VIP
The Chaos of Biden's Immigration Policies Was the Point
The Indiana University Medical School Hasn't Ditched Wokeness Yet
VIP
Bruen Decision Made NYC So Unsafe, It's Having Record-Setting Lack of Murders
Girls' Wrestling Now the Fastest-Growing Sport in the Country, and It Starts Young
Trump Admin Says Biden’s Migrant Surge is to Blame for Sky-High Housing Prices
As Ties to Billion-Dollar Fraud Scandal Surfaces, Ilhan Omar Turns to Her Favorite...
VIP
Trump Dismisses Calls For Conservative Justices to Retire as GOP Pushes Pre-Midterms Court...
Stephen Miller Argues Somali Migration Is 'Exactly What Our Founding Fathers Feared the...
NJ Twins Arrested After Threatening to Hang and Torture DHS Assistant Secretary
Surviving Cold and Conflict in Ukraine
Tipsheet

Appeals Court Issues Major Ruling on Ban Against Transgenders in the Military

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | December 09, 2025 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Tuesday to uphold the Trump administration’s ban on transgender individuals serving in the military.

The divided three-judge panel determined that the administration’s policy is likely constitutional and said the White House can continue enforcing it while the issue continues being litigated in court.

Advertisement

From Mediaite:

The 2-1 ruling, made in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, upheld Hegseth and President Donald Trump’s push to bar trans men and women from the military, after a lower court placed an injunction on it in March; the Supreme Court then ruled the ban could continue in May, as it was being debated in court.

Judges Gregory G. Katsas and Neomi Rao on Tuesday ruled Hegseth and Trump’s decision was “likely constitutional because it reflects a considered judgment of military leaders and furthers legitimate military interests.”

The judges wrote that Hegseth’s argument — that service members with gender dysphoria are unfit for the military — was supported by previous military standards. Those standards have been changed a handful of times in recent years, they noted, as the commander-in-chief has switched from being a Democrat to a Republican.

“The United States military enforces strict medical standards to ensure that only physically and mentally fit individuals join its ranks,” the judges wrote. “For decades, these requirements barred service by individuals with gender dysphoria, a medical condition associated with clinically significant distress. This bar was partially relaxed in 2016, revived in 2018, partially relaxed again in 2021, and revived again in 2025.”

Recommended

Scott Jennings Checkmates Dems on CNN: Was Obama Ever Accused of Committing War Crimes? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CIVIL RIGHTS LAWSUIT MILITARY TRANSGENDER TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Shortly after taking office, President Donald Trump signed an executive order reversing a Biden-era policy allowing trans-identified people to serve openly in the military as long as they met the same standards as other service members. The order directed the Pentagon to treat transgender identity as  incompatible with “military readiness and cohesion.”

The order affected thousands of active-duty service members who are uncertain whether they would lose their positions.

Civil rights groups and trans-identified service members filed several lawsuits against the policy, arguing that it violated Fifth Amendment because it threatened equal protection under the law by targeting a specific group of people.

Several lower courts issued national injunctions on the policy, arguing that the administration had not demonstrated that trans-identified people threaten readiness or unit cohesion. 

The White House appealed these rulings. The Supreme Court in May allowed the ban to proceed while the matter was being litigated.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Checkmates Dems on CNN: Was Obama Ever Accused of Committing War Crimes? Matt Vespa
As Ties to Billion-Dollar Fraud Scandal Surfaces, Ilhan Omar Turns to Her Favorite Scapegoat: Trump Dmitri Bolt
Check Out Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's 'No Kings' Meltdown Amy Curtis
Trump Takes No Prisoners in Fiery Interview: Reporter Gets Called Out Townhall Video
NJ Twins Arrested After Threatening to Hang and Torture DHS Assistant Secretary Dmitri Bolt
Stephen Miller Argues Somali Migration Is 'Exactly What Our Founding Fathers Feared the Most' Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Scott Jennings Checkmates Dems on CNN: Was Obama Ever Accused of Committing War Crimes? Matt Vespa
Advertisement