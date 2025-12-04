A Student Planned a Mass Shooting at This University Before Police Stopped Him
Gavin Newsom's Latest Move Shows That He's Definitely Running for President
Democrats Really Thought They Were Doing Something With This Epstein 'Reveal'
Ilhan Omar Threatens Companies 'Collaborating' With Trump
Guess Why Jim Acosta Thinks Trump Should Be Impeached Now
Here's the Official IG Report on Secretary of War Pete Hegseth
Minnesota's Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan Thinks Somali Fraud Is Part of the 'Fabric'...
Ilhan Omar Was Asked About Minnesota's Fraud Problem. Her Answer Is Stunning.
VIP
Erika Kirk Stands by Second Amendment After Charlie's Assassination: Not a Gun Problem
Trump Signals Strongest Support Yet for Abolishing Federal Income Tax
Trump Orders Flags to Half Staff for Murdered Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom
Josh Shapiro Blasts Kamala Harris Over Lies: 'She's Trying to Sell Books and...
Jaguar Fires Creative Chief Behind Disastrous Woke Rebrand
Jeffrey Epstein’s Sexual Scandals Are Distractions From the Real Threats
Tipsheet

Did Russia Just Threaten War Against the European Union?

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | December 04, 2025 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Alastair Grant

A top Russian official appeared to threaten European Union nations with war if they use its seized assets to back Ukraine.

The news comes amid efforts on the part of the Trump administration to broker a permanent peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

Advertisement

From CNBC

Russia’s security council chief warned on Thursday that should the European Union use its seized frozen assets to support Ukraine, that could be tantamount to justification for war.  

The European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, has been looking at how to use frozen Russian assets held in Europe to further support Ukraine.

The move could be tantamount to an act justifying war, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, said in a comment posted to Telegram and translated by Google.

“If a frantic European Union attempts to steal Russian assets frozen in Belgium by issuing a so-called reparations loan, such actions could be classified under international law as a special kind of casus belli, with all the ensuing consequences for Brussels and individual EU countries,” Medvedev said, referring to the Latin phrasing for an act that justifies war.

The European Commission proposed a “Reparations Loan” to Ukraine on Wednesday. Part of the funding would come from European financial institutions that hold frozen Russian funds. It would allocate about 90 billion Euros to Ukraine to aid in its effort to repel Moscow’s invasion.

Recommended

Ilhan Omar Was Asked About Minnesota's Fraud Problem. Her Answer Is Stunning. Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

EUROPEAN UNION RUSSIA TRUMP ADMINISTRATION UKRAINE VLADIMIR PUTIN

Belgium has pushed back on the plan. Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot referred to the idea as “the worst of all” options. The nation’s government is concerned that such a move could result in legal action from the Kremlin. “We are not seeking to antagonize our partners or Ukraine,” he said on Wednesday. “We are simply seeking to avoid potentially disastrous consequences for a member state that is being asked to show solidarity without being offered the same solidarity in return.”

Medvedev doubled down on the messaging, saying that the loan would constitute “theft” that would justify retaliation. The Kremlin suggested that such a move could prompt Russia to seize Ukrainian-linked property, companies, or infrastructure in territory it occupies. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ilhan Omar Was Asked About Minnesota's Fraud Problem. Her Answer Is Stunning. Amy Curtis
The Democrats Always Take Sides Against Normal People Like You Kurt Schlichter
Here's the Official IG Report on Secretary of War Pete Hegseth Amy Curtis
Minnesota's Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan Thinks Somali Fraud Is Part of the 'Fabric' of Her State Amy Curtis
J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect Arrested by FBI Matt Vespa
Don’t Believe the Left, the Tennessee Election Was a Big GOP Win Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Ilhan Omar Was Asked About Minnesota's Fraud Problem. Her Answer Is Stunning. Amy Curtis
Advertisement