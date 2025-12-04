Did Russia Just Threaten War Against the European Union?

A top Russian official appeared to threaten European Union nations with war if they use its seized assets to back Ukraine.

The news comes amid efforts on the part of the Trump administration to broker a permanent peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

From CNBC:

Russia’s security council chief warned on Thursday that should the European Union use its seized frozen assets to support Ukraine, that could be tantamount to justification for war. The European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, has been looking at how to use frozen Russian assets held in Europe to further support Ukraine. The move could be tantamount to an act justifying war, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, said in a comment posted to Telegram and translated by Google. “If a frantic European Union attempts to steal Russian assets frozen in Belgium by issuing a so-called reparations loan, such actions could be classified under international law as a special kind of casus belli, with all the ensuing consequences for Brussels and individual EU countries,” Medvedev said, referring to the Latin phrasing for an act that justifies war.

The EU has been sabre-rattling against Russia.



Putin now says that if they want war with Russia, they will have the war.



He reminds them that what is happening in Ukraine is not war. pic.twitter.com/ri5wvQkdl4 — Sentletse 🇿🇦🇷🇺🇵🇸🇱🇧 (@Sentletse) December 2, 2025

The European Commission proposed a “Reparations Loan” to Ukraine on Wednesday. Part of the funding would come from European financial institutions that hold frozen Russian funds. It would allocate about 90 billion Euros to Ukraine to aid in its effort to repel Moscow’s invasion.

Some EU leaders chose to misinterpret Putin’s recent statement, imagining 'threats of war'



Let's watch it one more time: Russia has no intention of fighting Europe — but if Europe wants war, Russia is ready pic.twitter.com/VxbSy58riK — Moon (@MTinkerbel77673) December 3, 2025

Belgium has pushed back on the plan. Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot referred to the idea as “the worst of all” options. The nation’s government is concerned that such a move could result in legal action from the Kremlin. “We are not seeking to antagonize our partners or Ukraine,” he said on Wednesday. “We are simply seeking to avoid potentially disastrous consequences for a member state that is being asked to show solidarity without being offered the same solidarity in return.”

Medvedev doubled down on the messaging, saying that the loan would constitute “theft” that would justify retaliation. The Kremlin suggested that such a move could prompt Russia to seize Ukrainian-linked property, companies, or infrastructure in territory it occupies.

