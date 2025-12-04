J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect Arrested by FBI
Afghan National Reportedly Passed All Checks, But There's an Obvious Issue Here
Democrats Really Thought They Were Doing Something With This Epstein 'Reveal'
As Eric Adams Leaves Office, Check Out His Parting Shot at Successor Zohram...
New Video Delivers Another Blow to the Democrats' Claims of Hegseth 'War Crimes'
Chinese Scientist Deported After Smuggling Crop-Killing Fungus Into the US
Halle Berry Humiliates Gavin Newsom at NYT Book Summit: 'He Should Not Be...
Guess What Happened After Minnesota Declined to Jail a Twice-Convicted Somali Rapist
Rep. Shri Thanedar Announces Pointless Articles of Impeachment Against Secretary Hegseth
You Can Never Leave: California Revisits Retroactive Taxes to Cover Massive Budget Woes
Hit the Road Jack and Don’t Ya Plug in No More, No...
Jaguar Fires Creative Chief Behind Disastrous Woke Rebrand
ICE Arrests Yet Another Afghan National with Terror Connections Just Miles From DC
Jeffrey Epstein’s Sexual Scandals Are Distractions From the Real Threats
Tipsheet

Ilhan Omar Threatens Companies 'Collaborating' With Trump

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | December 04, 2025 10:45 AM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) threatened businesses that aren’t sufficiently anti-Trump during a May Day Strong organizing call in which she said these companies must pay a “costly price.”

Advertisement

The conversation focused on the “We Ain’t Buying It” campaign, which encourages its followers to boycott certain mega-corporations over their collaboration with the Trump administration.

“As much as Trump and his cronies want to act like we have no power to respond, the truth is we are more powerful than we think we are,” Omar said. “And I want to underscore the importance of using every single leverage that we have at our arsenal, because we do have a lot of leverage. We need to make sure that those who are collaborating with the authoritarian regime pay a costly price.”


The lawmaker said, “If you want our business, if you want our money, then you have to cancel your contracts with ICE,” and that “you have to cancel your contracts with Trump’s authoritarian forces” and “stop union busting.”

“ We have to make it loud and clear that if you do not support the American people, the American people are not going to support you,” she added.

Several companies have run afoul of the left after President Donald Trump took office for his second term, according to The Washington Times:

Airbnb landed on the left’s naughty list after co-founder Joe Gebbia was tapped in August to become the nation’s first chief design officer, leading the newly unveiled Chief Design Office at the White House.

Amazon’s links to the Trump administration include donating $1 million to the Trump inaugural fund and contributing to the White House Ballroom project, while Starbucks ran afoul of the left years ago by resisting efforts to unionize its workforce.

As for Target, the Minneapolis-based retailer appears to be caught in an ideological death spiral between the left and the right.

Target rolled back some of its DEI policies in January after being hit with a consumer backlash over its 2023 Pride Month collection, which included the “tuck-friendly” women’s swimsuit for the male anatomy, prompting blowback from progressives.

Recommended

J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect Arrested by FBI Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

AMAZON DONALD TRUMP ICE ILHAN OMAR

The We Ain’t Buying It campaign was set to take place between November 27 and December 1. “This action is taking direct aim at Target, for caving to this administration’s biased attacks on DEI; Home Depot, for allowing and colluding with ICE to kidnap our neighbors on their properties; and Amazon, for funding this administration to secure their own corporate tax cuts,” the group said on its website.

The group urged Americans not to engage in a “full black out” and to spend their dollars with “small local, or with businesses affirming our humanity” instead of supporting the targeting corporations.

Folks on the left push these boycotts every single year, and it never seems to make a difference. Apparently, they are unable to persuade enough Americans to go along with their performative nonsense.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect Arrested by FBI Matt Vespa
The Democrats Always Take Sides Against Normal People Like You Kurt Schlichter
New Video Delivers Another Blow to the Democrats' Claims of Hegseth 'War Crimes' Amy Curtis
Guess What Happened After Minnesota Declined to Jail a Twice-Convicted Somali Rapist Amy Curtis
You Can Never Leave: California Revisits Retroactive Taxes to Cover Massive Budget Woes Amy Curtis
Report: The FBI Is 'All F**ked Up' Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect Arrested by FBI Matt Vespa
Advertisement