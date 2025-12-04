Ilhan Omar Threatens Companies 'Collaborating' With Trump

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) threatened businesses that aren’t sufficiently anti-Trump during a May Day Strong organizing call in which she said these companies must pay a “costly price.”

The conversation focused on the “We Ain’t Buying It” campaign, which encourages its followers to boycott certain mega-corporations over their collaboration with the Trump administration.

“As much as Trump and his cronies want to act like we have no power to respond, the truth is we are more powerful than we think we are,” Omar said. “And I want to underscore the importance of using every single leverage that we have at our arsenal, because we do have a lot of leverage. We need to make sure that those who are collaborating with the authoritarian regime pay a costly price.”

The lawmaker said, “If you want our business, if you want our money, then you have to cancel your contracts with ICE,” and that “you have to cancel your contracts with Trump’s authoritarian forces” and “stop union busting.”

“ We have to make it loud and clear that if you do not support the American people, the American people are not going to support you,” she added.

Several companies have run afoul of the left after President Donald Trump took office for his second term, according to The Washington Times:

Airbnb landed on the left’s naughty list after co-founder Joe Gebbia was tapped in August to become the nation’s first chief design officer, leading the newly unveiled Chief Design Office at the White House. Amazon’s links to the Trump administration include donating $1 million to the Trump inaugural fund and contributing to the White House Ballroom project, while Starbucks ran afoul of the left years ago by resisting efforts to unionize its workforce. As for Target, the Minneapolis-based retailer appears to be caught in an ideological death spiral between the left and the right. Target rolled back some of its DEI policies in January after being hit with a consumer backlash over its 2023 Pride Month collection, which included the “tuck-friendly” women’s swimsuit for the male anatomy, prompting blowback from progressives.

The We Ain’t Buying It campaign was set to take place between November 27 and December 1. “This action is taking direct aim at Target, for caving to this administration’s biased attacks on DEI; Home Depot, for allowing and colluding with ICE to kidnap our neighbors on their properties; and Amazon, for funding this administration to secure their own corporate tax cuts,” the group said on its website.

The group urged Americans not to engage in a “full black out” and to spend their dollars with “small local, or with businesses affirming our humanity” instead of supporting the targeting corporations.

Folks on the left push these boycotts every single year, and it never seems to make a difference. Apparently, they are unable to persuade enough Americans to go along with their performative nonsense.

