You Knew Someone Was Going to Leak This Part About the Report on...
Trump Just Pardoned This Democrat and the Left Is Going to Be Furious
Guess What Issue Democrats Are Pushing for the Midterms
Did Senator Mark Warner Just Call for a Military Coup?
CNN Boosts Anti-ICE Activists Again — This Time by Promoting ‘Whistle Alerts’ for...
Senator Slotkin Doubles Down on Debunked WaPo Story About Secretary Hegseth
Is SCOTUS Poised to Hand Pro-Life Pregnancy Centers a First Amendment Win?
Minnesota's Newest Social Welfare Program Is the Next Big Fraud Waiting to Happen
VIP
What Anti-Gun 'Fact Check' Goes Wrong
Meet the Democratic Socialist Running for DC Mayor
When Was the Last Time Democrats Said Anything Good About America?
Singer Sabrina Carpenter Is Furious at the White House Right Now
Europe Quietly Plans to Freeload of Off American Innovation
How to End Obamacare and Improve Coverage
Tipsheet

The Future Doesn't Look Good for Free Speech

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | December 03, 2025 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

College students are saying they have become more afraid to voice their political views — especially on controversial topics — in light of the assassination of Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk.

Advertisement

survey conducted by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) revealed some troubling numbers related to speech on college campuses across the country.

The survey revealed that 45 percent of students are less comfortable expressing their political views in class while 43 percent said the same about political discourse “in common campus spaces.”

But this issue extends outside of the college arena, with 48 percent saying they are less comfortable engaging in political dialogue on social media. “Half of students surveyed say that they are less comfortable attending or hosting controversial public events on their campuses,’ and “roughly one in five students say they are now less comfortable attending class,” according to FIRE’s report.

Recommended

Did Senator Mark Warner Just Call for a Military Coup? Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

CAMPUS CARRY FREE SPEECH

The survey revealed some even more disturbing attitudes on speech. While 53 percent of students say “political violence is a problem among all political groups,” nearly half agree that “words can be violence.”

When asked how acceptable it is to use violence to silence a speech on campus, 71 percent said “never acceptable” while 16 percent said it is “rarely acceptable.” However, 12 percent said using violence is “sometimes” or “always” acceptable.

Of those who believe at least some violence is warrante, 20 percent endorsed “physical assault on the speaker” while 22 percent supported the “use of chemical irritants” like bear spray.” About 26 percent supported “throwing projectiles” to halt a speech. 

There have been other surveys in recent years showing a growing acceptance of political violence. A 2024 Citizen Data survey noted that only 44 percent of Gen Z and 67 percent of millennials believed violence against elected officials is “never acceptable.” 

Moreover, almost half of Gen Z respondents indicated that it is at least sometimes acceptable to forcibly occupy public buildings while about 20 percent of millennials said it might be acceptable to kill or physically harm elected officials in some circumstances.

Advertisement

These numbers suggest that younger generations are increasingly embracing the notion that political violence is warranted — even against those who are not government officials. Political violence and threats against government officials have risen considerably over recent years. But Charlie Kirk’s assassination is a real-life illustration that more Americans might be willing to resort to violence if they believe it serves their political agenda.

This does not bode well for free speech. If people believe that physically attacking those with whom they disagree, then it could push more people into self-censorship. Or, even worse, it could lead to even more violence as people retaliate in response to other acts of violence.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Did Senator Mark Warner Just Call for a Military Coup? Amy Curtis
Trump Just Pardoned This Democrat and the Left Is Going to Be Furious Jeff Charles
Guess What Issue Democrats Are Pushing for the Midterms Jeff Charles
If This Is What Motivated the National Guard Shooter, the Blowback Could Be Terrifying Jeff Charles
You Knew Someone Was Going to Leak This Part About the Report on Hegseth's Signal Use Matt Vespa
Is SCOTUS Poised to Hand Pro-Life Pregnancy Centers a First Amendment Win? Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Did Senator Mark Warner Just Call for a Military Coup? Amy Curtis
Advertisement