Republican Indiana State Senator Said She Received Pipe Bomb Threat

A Republican Indiana State Senator says she received a pipe bomb threat on Saturday amid a fierce debate over redistricting and a rise in threats against government officials.

Advertisement

State Sen. Jean Leising announced in a post on X that her house “was the target of a pipe bomb threat on Saturday evening” and that this was “a result of the D.C. political pundits for redistricting.”

Unfortunately, my house was the target of a pipe bomb threat on Saturday evening. This is a result of the D.C. political pundits for redistricting. Thanks to the Oldenburg Town Marshall, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the ISP, all is okay! pic.twitter.com/5eN0N3G2G6 — Jean Leising (@sen_jeanleising) November 30, 2025

Other Republican politicians have received threats due to the redistricting issue, according to CNN.

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun said he and his family are among the Republicans targeted in a wave of threats against state officeholders this week as President Donald Trump pressures Hoosier State lawmakers to redraw the state’s congressional maps. At least eight Republican state senators said they had been the subject of swatting attempts, threats of violence or intimidation efforts this week. Most of the attempts were reported after the Senate on Tuesday voted to adjourn until January — rejecting Braun’s call for a special session focused on redistricting. “Enough is enough,” Braun said in a Friday afternoon social media post. “These threats to lawmakers, including those received by me and my family in recent days, need to stop.” The alarming rise in threats against Indiana officials comes amid growing concerns about political violence, particularly after the September assassination of Charlie Kirk. Lawmakers and candidates in both parties have reported facing a sharp rise in threats and fears for their safety, with some – notably including US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia – committing to lowering the tone of their rhetoric. At least two congressional Democrats’ offices were targeted by bomb threats after they participated in a video urging US troops to disobey illegal orders. Trump described the Democrats’ video message as “seditious behavior, punishable by death.”

Indiana’s lawmakers have been embroiled in a fiery debate over whether the state should redraw its congressional map mid-decade to expand the Republican Party’s advantage in the House. President Donald Trump has pressured Indiana’s Republicans to push through a measure allowing them to redraw the maps to favor the GOP.

Republican leaders initially argued that they lacked the votes to pass such a measure. The state legislature adjourned instead of taking up the issue. Later, they agreed to convene in December to consider the matter.

Threats and violent incidents against public officials have climbed significantly over recent years. Threats against federal officials rose from an average of 38 per year to about 622 per year after 2016.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!