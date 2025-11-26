They Tried to Use the Justice System to Stop Trump – Now They Are Finally Throwing in the Towel

A Georgia prosecutor on Wednesday dropped the election interference charges against President Donald Trump, closing another chapter in the Democrats’ weaponization of the criminal justice system against him.

Advertisement

This comes after Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was forced off of the case for several instances of misconduct.

From Fox 5 Atlanta:

The special prosecutor assigned to review the case has decided to drop all remaining charges, saying the case could not move forward for legal and practical reasons. Peter Skandalakis, who appointed himself as prosecutor in Georgia's election interference case, said in a court filing that continuing the prosecution would not "serve the interests of justice." He explained that the case had been delayed for years, involved actions that happened outside Georgia, and included issues that the state courts could not resolve — including questions about presidential immunity. The filing also notes that several parts of the case lacked enough evidence to go to trial, while others belonged in federal court rather than Georgia state court. Skandalakis said the alleged conduct stretched across multiple states and could not realistically be tried before Trump’s current presidential term ends in 2029. The prosecutor emphasized that his decision was based on the law and the evidence — not on politics.

“The judge overseeing President Trump’s Georgia election interference case…dismissed three of the charges from that Fani Willis prosecution.” @jsolomonreports delivers the latest updates after a judge in Georgia's election interference case against @POTUS dropped three charges pic.twitter.com/tLFzAGOqcL — Just the News (@JustTheNews) November 17, 2025

The charges centered on allegations that Trump and 18 of his allies participated in a “criminal enterprise” to overturn former President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in the Peach State. The indictment used Georgia’s racketeering law, which is typically employed against organized crime. The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office claimed the group collaborated in a variety of ways to alter the outcome of the race.

The DA’s office claimed Trump pressured state officials, spread false claims of fraud, and attempted to recruit a group of pro-Trump “fake electors” to replace the ones who favored Biden. They used a recording of a phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to secure a victory.

Advertisement

Georgia prosecutor drops charges in case against Trump and allies over their efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.https://t.co/2NhnpnfsYo — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) November 26, 2025

Prosecutors also alleged that Trump’s allies tried to gain acess to voting equipment and data in Coffee County. The DA charged Trump with racketeering, making false statements, soliciting officials to violate their oaths, filing false documents, and conspiring to commit election fraud and computer crimes.

Many viewed the prosecution effort as a politically motivated endeavor aimed at preventing Trump from winning a second term in the White House. It was one of many failed attempts to influence the outcome of the 2024 election by weaponizing state and federal governments against the president.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!