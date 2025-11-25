He Talked About TDS on Television. Now He's Getting Death Threats.
Letitia James and James Comey Might Not Want to Start Celebrating Just Yet
This City Just Banned Eco-Fascist Greta Thunberg Over a Ridiculous Stunt
Here's the Truth About How Student Loan Caps Will Impact Nursing Programs
New Yorkers Should Be Scared of Mamdani's Pro-Crime, Anti-Police Appointees
Guess Who Won the 'World's Strongest Women' in Austin
Another Democratic Senator Gleefully Endorses That Anti-Trump Insurrectionist Video
Total Failure: Gavin Newsom Pulls the Plug on Broken $450M 911 System
Unemployed Italian Man Busted in 'Mrs. Doubtfire' Pension Scam
The Peace President: Ukraine Has Agreed to Peace Proposal That Would End War...
Family of Chicago Subway Arson Attack Speaks Out
Here's Why a Hennepin County Judge Overturned a $7.2M Medicaid Fraud Conviction
Remember All the Illegals Sleeping in Airports? The Biden Administration Was Behind It...
A Holocaust Survivor’s Fight Against Hunger, Cold, and Isolation
Tipsheet

President Trump Just Made a Bombshell Announcement About Biden's 'Invalid' Pardons

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | November 25, 2025 2:00 PM
White House Photo by Hannah MacInnis via AP

President Donald Trump dropped an explosive bombshell on Tuesday, revealing that former President Joe Biden may not have actually pardoned two turkeys on his last Thanksgiving in office.

Advertisement

While addressing reporters at the White House, President Trump announced his turkey pardons for this year. Then, he dropped the surprise announcement.

“Before going any further, I want to make an important announcement because you remember last year, after a thorough and very rigorous investigation by Pam Bondi and all of the people at Department of Justice, the FBI, the CIA, the White House Counsel's Office, and the Department of Everything…Into a terrible situation caused by a man named Sleepy Joe Biden.”

The president continued, explaining that Biden “used an autopen last year for the turkey’s pardon” and that he has “the official duty to determine, and I have determined that last year’s turkey pardons are totally invalid, as are the pardons of about every other person that was pardoned.”

Trump did acknowledge that Biden’s son, Hunter, was rightly pardoned by the former president, but that “the rest of them are all invalid” and that the turkeys’ pardons were “hereby null and void.”

The president further explained that “the turkeys known as Peach and Blossom last year have been located, and they were on their way to be processed, in other words, to be killed.”

However, Trump indicated that he has saved the lives of these beleaguered birds by granting an official pardon. “They will not be served for Thanksgiving dinner,” Trump said. “We saved them in the nick of time.”

Recommended

Here's Why a Hennepin County Judge Overturned a $7.2M Medicaid Fraud Conviction Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN TURKEY

The president also granted clemency to two other turkeys named Gobble and Waddle. He indicated that he considered naming them Chuck and Nancy after Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

However, Trump said he didn’t follow through with this decision because “I would never pardon those two people.”

Former President Biden did indeed announce pardons of Peach and Blossom last year. But, as Trump indicated, it is not known whether he signed the order himself or whether former President Auto Pen did the honors.

This means Trump has pardoned four turkeys this year instead of two, as tradition dictates. It is unclear whether the turkeys pardoned during Biden’s first three years will receive pardons as well.

Peach and Blossom could not be reached for comment.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's Why a Hennepin County Judge Overturned a $7.2M Medicaid Fraud Conviction Amy Curtis
Letitia James and James Comey Might Not Want to Start Celebrating Just Yet Jeff Charles
Here's the Truth About How Student Loan Caps Will Impact Nursing Programs Amy Curtis
Guess Who Won the 'World's Strongest Women' in Austin Amy Curtis
Former Rolling Stone Editor Says the Dems' Illegal Orders Stunt Reminds Him of Another Hoax Matt Vespa
This City Just Banned Eco-Fascist Greta Thunberg Over a Ridiculous Stunt Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's Why a Hennepin County Judge Overturned a $7.2M Medicaid Fraud Conviction Amy Curtis
Advertisement