President Trump Just Made a Bombshell Announcement About Biden's 'Invalid' Pardons

President Donald Trump dropped an explosive bombshell on Tuesday, revealing that former President Joe Biden may not have actually pardoned two turkeys on his last Thanksgiving in office.

While addressing reporters at the White House, President Trump announced his turkey pardons for this year. Then, he dropped the surprise announcement.

“Before going any further, I want to make an important announcement because you remember last year, after a thorough and very rigorous investigation by Pam Bondi and all of the people at Department of Justice, the FBI, the CIA, the White House Counsel's Office, and the Department of Everything…Into a terrible situation caused by a man named Sleepy Joe Biden.”

The president continued, explaining that Biden “used an autopen last year for the turkey’s pardon” and that he has “the official duty to determine, and I have determined that last year’s turkey pardons are totally invalid, as are the pardons of about every other person that was pardoned.”

Trump did acknowledge that Biden’s son, Hunter, was rightly pardoned by the former president, but that “the rest of them are all invalid” and that the turkeys’ pardons were “hereby null and void.”

The president further explained that “the turkeys known as Peach and Blossom last year have been located, and they were on their way to be processed, in other words, to be killed.”

However, Trump indicated that he has saved the lives of these beleaguered birds by granting an official pardon. “They will not be served for Thanksgiving dinner,” Trump said. “We saved them in the nick of time.”

The president also granted clemency to two other turkeys named Gobble and Waddle. He indicated that he considered naming them Chuck and Nancy after Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

However, Trump said he didn’t follow through with this decision because “I would never pardon those two people.”

Former President Biden did indeed announce pardons of Peach and Blossom last year. But, as Trump indicated, it is not known whether he signed the order himself or whether former President Auto Pen did the honors.

This means Trump has pardoned four turkeys this year instead of two, as tradition dictates. It is unclear whether the turkeys pardoned during Biden’s first three years will receive pardons as well.

Peach and Blossom could not be reached for comment.

