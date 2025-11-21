Hakeem Jeffries Totally Melts Down on CNBC When Host Obliterates His Talking Points
Tipsheet

This Rapper Just Became Trump's Leading Ally Against Persecution of Christians In Nigeria

Jeff Charles
November 21, 2025
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Nicki Minaj, also known as the ‘Queen of Rap,’ has become a vocal ally of the Trump administration in its effort to end the persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

The rapper received both praise and criticism after she made a series of posts on X, drawing attention to violence against Nigerian Christians. She courted even more controversy when she lauded President Donald Trump’s effort to bring an end to the suffering of Christians in the country.

From Fox News:

The 42-year-old rapper thanked President Donald Trump for "prioritizing this issue and for his leadership on the global stage in calling for urgent action to defend Christians in Nigeria."

Minaj has recently embraced the issue, previously praising the Trump administration for spotlighting it.

The administration announced late last month that it was designating Nigeria as a "country of particular concern," because of the widespread killings of Christians there.

Known for her provocative style and sexually explicit lyrics, Minaj has never been one to be quiet about her beliefs.

While the singer previously supported Democrats Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, she has increasingly shown support for Trump.

In the past, Minaj criticized Trump over his immigration policies, telling Rolling Stone in 2020, she hated seeing "children being taken away from their parents." Minaj is a Caribbean immigrant.

CHRISTIANITY DONALD TRUMP NIGERIA UNITED NATIONS

Minaj recently gave a speech at the United Nations after being invited by U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz. While addressing the audience, she praised the United States for protecting religious freedom. “I stand here as a proud New Yorker with a deep sense of gratitude that we live in a country where we can freely and safely worship God regardless of one’s creed, background, or politics.”

The rapper continued, “We don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other,” and argued that it is vital for people of all faiths to feel safe. She highlighted how lucky Americans are to be allowed to practice their religion openly.

She turned to the situation in Nigeria, noting how “Christians are being targeted, driven from their homes and killed.”

“Churches have been burned, families have been torn apart, and entire communities live in fear constantly, simply because of how they pray.”

Minaj stated that protecting Nigerian Christians “is not about taking sides or dividing people. It is about uniting humanity.”

“This isn’t about taking sides,” Minaj said. “This is about standing up in the face of injustice.”

Of course, standing up for religious minorities is still a controversial issue for some, depending on which side they are on. While many complimented her for expressing her views, others attacked her. At the center of the criticism was — you guessed it — Donald Trump.

One user said that MAGA Republicans are trying to “weaponize religion so YOUR GAY FANS can be pushed into a corner and silenced.”

This criticism highlights concerns that Minaj’s endorsement could be seen as supporting policies that might harm some of her supporters.

Minaj wrote a now-deleted post responding to her critics. “Imagine hearing the Christians are being MURDERED & making it about you being gay,” she wrote.

