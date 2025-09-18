A Big 'Thank You' to Jasmine Crockett for Helping Me Discover That I'm a White Supremacist

I’ve been rather hard on Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) ever since she emerged as the Texas version of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. But now, I must acknowledge that I owe Crockett a debt of gratitude for helping me discover a part of myself that I never knew existed.

Jasmine Crockett helped me discover that, despite having plenty of melanin, I am, in fact, a white supremacist.

During a congressional hearing with FBI Director Kash Patel, Crockett questioned his claim that the FBI has made great strides in curbing crime under the Trump administration. She pointed out that the only people who could possibly feel safe in America are white supremacists.

“I don’t know who feels safe in this country except for the white supremacists, because I, as a Black woman definitely don’t feel safe,” she said.

The lawmaker pointed to threats that have been made against Democratic politicians and others. “I don’t know if this FBI, under your leadership, if those people would have been caught,” she said.

Crockett lambasted Patel for prematurely claiming the FBI had apprehended the individual suspected of assassinating Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk shortly after the incident occurred.

“Honestly, if it weren’t for parents deciding they were going to turn in their child, it seems you all wouldn’t have got there, even though he literally confessed online,” she continued. “So I’m confused about what it is the FBI is doing except for trying to put on a show.”

She then exhorted Patel to “do something about the white supremacy problem.”

So bold. So brave.

Crockett: "I don't know who feels safe in this country except for the white supremacists because I specifically as a black woman don't feel safe."pic.twitter.com/KzsCMyF16L — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 17, 2025

Yes, it might be a tad ironic that Crockett claims only white supremacists feel safe when the discussion is about a person they claim is a white supremacist being gunned down for his opinions. But when it involves white supremacy, things don’t always make sense.

After taking in Crockett’s remarks, I realized that perhaps I also am a white supremacist because I feel pretty safe these days. I live in rural Louisiana, out in the middle of nowhere. I also have plenty of guns. Therefore, I am no different from David Duke or those weird Patriot Front people who make fools out of themselves when they march on city streets. My biggest problem now is finding a white hood and robe in my size.

Joking aside, Crockett is trying her darnedest to rise above being another low-rent AOC, which is why she makes these asinine statements. She knows good and well that those who feel unsafe in America aren’t worried about white supremacists. They are concerned about crime in general, an issue that Democrats like Crockett continue to downplay.

It’s also worth noting that regular, everyday people are not her audience. She knows they don’t buy this line of folderol. As with most of her public outbursts, this was meant for the cameras and her progressive comrades who pretend to actually believe this stuff. Perhaps she is now closer to becoming the left’s new media darling.

