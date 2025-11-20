Did Trump Just Call for the Death Penalty for These Democratic Lawmakers?
Guess Who Wasn't Invited to Dick Cheney's Funeral

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | November 20, 2025 11:15 AM
AP Photo/John Locher

Former Vice President Dick Cheney’s funeral took place on Thursday and President Donald Trump was not invited.

A source told Axios that the Cheney family did not extend an invitation to the president even though it is typical for sitting presidents to attend the funerals of former presidents and vice presidents.

Vice Presidents Al Gore, Kamala Harris, Dan Quayle, and Mike Pence each attended Cheney’s funeral.

Cheney was a vocal critic of Trump — especially in the years following the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol Building. He characterized the president as “a greater threat to our republic than any individual in our nation’s history.”

In a campaign video supporting his daughter, former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), he accused Trump of attempting to “steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him.”

“He is a coward. A real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters. He lost his election, and he lost big. I know it. He knows it, and deep down, I think most Republicans know,” the former vice president said.

Cheney supported former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. He released a statement saying, “As citizens, we each have a duty to put country above partisanship to defend our Constitution. That is why I will be casting my vote for Vice President Kamala Harris.”

Trump slammed Cheney, calling him “an irrelevant RINO” in a post on Truth Social.

Despite initially supporting him in his first election, Cheney criticized him for his proposal to prohibit Muslims from coming to the United States, saying it “goes against everything we stand for and believe in.”

During an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier in 2016, he slammed Trump for sounding like a “liberal Democrat” when he criticized the Bush administration for failing to prevent the 9/11 terrorist attacks and for starting the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

