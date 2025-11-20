Guess Who Wasn't Invited to Dick Cheney's Funeral

Former Vice President Dick Cheney’s funeral took place on Thursday and President Donald Trump was not invited.

A source told Axios that the Cheney family did not extend an invitation to the president even though it is typical for sitting presidents to attend the funerals of former presidents and vice presidents.

Advertisement

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump and JD Vance not invited to the funeral for Dick Cheney.



Those seen in the building include Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, George Bush and Mitch McConnell.



pic.twitter.com/MIqwxprh5q — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 20, 2025

Vice Presidents Al Gore, Kamala Harris, Dan Quayle, and Mike Pence each attended Cheney’s funeral.

Vice Presidents Al Gore, Kamala Harris, Dan Quayle, and Mike Pence arrive at Vice President Dick Cheney’s funeral pic.twitter.com/otXlwi2B07 — Protect Kamala Harris ✊ (@DisavowTrump20) November 20, 2025

Cheney was a vocal critic of Trump — especially in the years following the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol Building. He characterized the president as “a greater threat to our republic than any individual in our nation’s history.”

In a campaign video supporting his daughter, former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), he accused Trump of attempting to “steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him.”

“He is a coward. A real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters. He lost his election, and he lost big. I know it. He knows it, and deep down, I think most Republicans know,” the former vice president said.

Here’s Dick Cheney in (2022):



In our nation's 246-year history, there's never been an individual who was a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump. He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence after the voters had rejected him.

pic.twitter.com/a6blDgUiff — Lucas Sanders 💙🗳️🌊💪🌈🚺🟧 (@LucasSa56947288) November 4, 2025

Cheney supported former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. He released a statement saying, “As citizens, we each have a duty to put country above partisanship to defend our Constitution. That is why I will be casting my vote for Vice President Kamala Harris.”

So Dick Cheney endorsed Kamala Harris.



I thought he wanted Trump to lose though? pic.twitter.com/vZ8xSrYRyP — Jeff Charles, Head Nogga In Charge🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) September 7, 2024

Trump slammed Cheney, calling him “an irrelevant RINO” in a post on Truth Social.

Despite initially supporting him in his first election, Cheney criticized him for his proposal to prohibit Muslims from coming to the United States, saying it “goes against everything we stand for and believe in.”

During an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier in 2016, he slammed Trump for sounding like a “liberal Democrat” when he criticized the Bush administration for failing to prevent the 9/11 terrorist attacks and for starting the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!