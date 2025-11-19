Nancy Mace Is Coming for This Republican Lawmaker Over Assault Allegations

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) announced on Wednesday that she will introduce a resolution to censure Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL) for stolen valor and other misconduct.

The recent effort to censure Del. Stacey Plaskett (D-VI) over her text message exchange with sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein failed to pass after some Republican lawmakers voted against it to prevent Democrats from censuring Mills.

Mace plans to make her proposal a privileged resolution, which would force GOP leadership to act on the matter within two legislative days, meaning a vote would be expected by the end of the week. Mills has been at the center of numerous personal controversies this year. Most recently, a Florida county judge granted a restraining order an ex-girlfriend requested against Mills. The woman had accused him of harassing and threatening to release intimate photos of her after their breakup earlier this year. Mills denied some of her accusations. Democrats have unveiled three different efforts to censure Mills in recent months, but each was a retaliatory threat in response to a Republican attempt to censure a Democrat. The censures of those Democrats failed, so Democrats declined to force votes on censuring Mills. Republican anger over that dynamic boiled over after the chamber Tuesday night rejected a resolution to censure Democratic Del. Stacey Plaskett (D-Virgin Islands) for texting with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during a 2019 congressional hearing. Three Republicans voted with all Democrats against the measure, and three other Republicans voted present, leading the measure to fail 209-214-3.

In a post on X, Mace called on House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) to “strip Rep. Cory Mills of his committee assignments” because his record “is tainted by allegations of stolen valor, domestic a*use, and arms deals with the U.S. government and foreign nations while serving in Congress.”

Several other Republican lawmakers have spoken out against Mills, including Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL). “I was wondering if the Speaker of the House of Representatives can explain why leadership on both sides, both Democrat and Republican, are cutting back-end deals to cover up public corruption in the House of Representatives for both Republican and Democrat members of Congress,” she said in a scathing speech on the House floor.

The Plaskett censure failed because house leadership exchanged that censure failure for the withdrawal of a vote to censure and refer Cory Mills to house ethics for investigation. The swamp protects itself.

After the House voted against censuring Plaskett, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wrote a post on X in which she explained the deal that was made to help Plaskett avoid censure.

3 Republicans crossed the aisle and voted with Democrats to stop the Plaskett censure resolution in a swap so that Democrats would not bring up the Cory Mills (R) censure resolution for alleged physical assaults and threatening to release pornography on an ex-girlfriend and ethics violations and questionable military record.

Washington, D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) launched an investigation into Rep. Mills in February after allegations of assault against a young woman in his luxury penthouse. The authorities showed up after a 27-year-old Iranian-American activist and co-founder of Iranians for Trump called the police because he had allegedly assaulted her. She described him as her “significant other.”

The initial police report stated that the congressman “grabbed her, shoved her, and pushed her out of the door,” Politico reported.

Mills allegedly sent threatening emails to his ex-girlfriend after she confronted him about his relationship with the Iranian activist, NBC News reported.

The lawmaker also came under fire after veterans questioned his accounts of heroism during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He received a Bronze Star for his actions during the war and is credited with several major achievements. However, several other veterans who were present during the incidents in which Mills says he was involved contradicted his accounts, according to a NOTUS investigation.