Biden FBI Stonewalled Congressional Investigation Into Trump's Assassination
James Comey Might Go Free Because of This DOJ Error
You Won't Believe What Stacey Plaskett Said When CNN Pressed Her on Epstein...
The House Could Have Censured Stacey Plaskett Over Epstein Texts. What They Did...
US Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro Offers Amazing Update on Trump's DC Crime...
Culture Clash: Christians and Muslims Meet in Tense Dearborn Protest
Laurel Libby Launches Lead Maine, Starting With Battle to Reelect Sen. Collins
Jill Filipovic Admits It: Democrats Need Illegal Immigrants As a Permanent Underclass
Is Disgraced Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan Hoping to Strike a Plea Bargain?
Mamdani's 'Gender-Affirming Care' Plan Is Something Straight Out of Iran
VIP
Second Amendment Foundation Pushes Back on Post Office's Attempt to Remain Gun-Free
VIP
Trump Proudly Shows Biden’s Autopen Portrait to the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia
Karoline Leavitt Leans Into Ruling the Press Room With an Iron Fist in...
Uh Oh: Joy Reid Is About to Be in Trouble With the Woke...
Tipsheet

Nancy Mace Is Coming for This Republican Lawmaker Over Assault Allegations

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | November 19, 2025 3:15 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) announced on Wednesday that she will introduce a resolution to censure Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL) for stolen valor and other misconduct.

The recent effort to censure Del. Stacey Plaskett (D-VI) over her text message exchange with sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein failed to pass after some Republican lawmakers voted against it to prevent Democrats from censuring Mills.

Advertisement

From The Hill:

Mace plans to make her proposal a privileged resolution, which would force GOP leadership to act on the matter within two legislative days, meaning a vote would be expected by the end of the week.

Mills has been at the center of numerous personal controversies this year. Most recently, a Florida county judge granted a restraining order an ex-girlfriend requested against Mills. The woman had accused him of harassing and threatening to release intimate photos of her after their breakup earlier this year. Mills denied some of her accusations.

Democrats have unveiled three different efforts to censure Mills in recent months, but each was a retaliatory threat in response to a Republican attempt to censure a Democrat. The censures of those Democrats failed, so Democrats declined to force votes on censuring Mills.

Republican anger over that dynamic boiled over after the chamber Tuesday night rejected a resolution to censure Democratic Del. Stacey Plaskett (D-Virgin Islands) for texting with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during a 2019 congressional hearing. 

Three Republicans voted with all Democrats against the measure, and three other Republicans voted present, leading the measure to fail 209-214-3.

In a post on X, Mace called on House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) to “strip Rep. Cory Mills of his committee assignments” because his record “is tainted by allegations of stolen valor, domestic a*use, and arms deals with the U.S. government and foreign nations while serving in Congress.”

Recommended

Mamdani's 'Gender-Affirming Care' Plan Is Something Straight Out of Iran Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES NANCY MACE REPUBLICAN PARTY

Several other Republican lawmakers have spoken out against Mills, including Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL). “I was wondering if the Speaker of the House of Representatives can explain why leadership on both sides, both Democrat and Republican, are cutting back-end deals to cover up public corruption in the House of Representatives for both Republican and Democrat members of Congress,” she said in a scathing speech on the House floor.

Advertisement

After the House voted against censuring Plaskett, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wrote a post on X in which she explained the deal that was made to help Plaskett avoid censure.

3 Republicans crossed the aisle and voted with Democrats to stop the Plaskett censure resolution in a swap so that Democrats would not bring up the Cory Mills (R) censure resolution for alleged physical assaults and threatening to release pornography on an ex-girlfriend and ethics violations and questionable military record.

Washington, D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) launched an investigation into Rep. Mills in February after allegations of assault against a young woman in his luxury penthouse. The authorities showed up after a 27-year-old Iranian-American activist and co-founder of Iranians for Trump called the police because he had allegedly assaulted her. She described him as her “significant other.”

The initial police report stated that the congressman “grabbed her, shoved her, and pushed her out of the door,” Politico reported.

Advertisement

Mills allegedly sent threatening emails to his ex-girlfriend after she confronted him about his relationship with the Iranian activist, NBC News reported.

The lawmaker also came under fire after veterans questioned his accounts of heroism during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He received a Bronze Star for his actions during the war and is credited with several major achievements. However, several other veterans who were present during the incidents in which Mills says he was involved contradicted his accounts, according to a NOTUS investigation.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mamdani's 'Gender-Affirming Care' Plan Is Something Straight Out of Iran Amy Curtis
You Won't Believe What Stacey Plaskett Said When CNN Pressed Her on Epstein Texts Jeff Charles
Is Disgraced Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan Hoping to Strike a Plea Bargain? Amy Curtis
James Comey Might Go Free Because of This DOJ Error Jeff Charles
The Dems' Epstein Files Narrative Is Already Imploding Matt Vespa
Culture Clash: Christians and Muslims Meet in Tense Dearborn Protest Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Mamdani's 'Gender-Affirming Care' Plan Is Something Straight Out of Iran Amy Curtis
Advertisement