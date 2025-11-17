Marjorie Taylor Greene Responds to Trump After He Calls Her a 'Traitor'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) responded to President Donald Trump’s recent attacks against her after she publicly disagreed with the Republican Party on a myriad of issues.

Advertisement

Trump lashed out against the lawmaker multiple times over the past week. During a press briefing, he said Greene is “a nice woman” who has “lost her way.”

In a Sunday post on Truth Social, Trump announced that he is withdrawing his support from Greene. He said that despite his accomplishments, “Wacky” Marjorie continues to criticize the party and his administration. “It seemed to all begin when I sent her a Poll stating that she should not run for Senator, or Governor, she was at 12%, and didn’t have a chance (unless, of course, she had my Endorsement — which she wasn’t about to get!),” the president wrote.

Trump has also taken to calling the lawmaker “Marjorie Traitor Greene.”

During a recent appearance on CNN, Greene pushed back, pointing out that she “stood with President Trump when virtually no one else did” and “campaigned all over the country, spent millions of my own dollars helping him get elected.”

The lawmaker continued, characterizing Trump’s comments as “hurtful” and lamented the “toxic fighting in politics” which “has been going on for years” and “has divided our country, split up friends and families, neighbors, and it’s not solving our problems.”

She said Trump’s characterization of her as a “traitor” is “extremely wrong” and “can radicalize people against me and put my life in danger.”

Greene further stated that the feud “has all come down to the Epstein files” and that she will not apologize for her repeated calls to release the details about Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking operation.

I stood with President Trump when almost no one else would. I campaigned for him all over this country and spent millions of my own dollars helping him get elected.



That’s why being called a “traitor” isn’t just hurtful, it puts a target on my back and puts my life in danger.… pic.twitter.com/LPDjpldExn — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 16, 2025

In a post on X, Greene told her followers that people have begun sending “hoax pizza deliveries” to her house and her family members. “We also received a pipe bomb threat on my construction companies office building,” she added.

President Trump’s unwarranted and vicious attacks against me were a dog whistle to dangerous radicals that could lead to serious attacks on me and my family. Unfortunately, I’ve been down this road before. As a matter of fact, as I campaigned all over the country and defended President Trump, I received dozens of swatting calls on my house and my family members homes along with these hoax pizza deliveries, but even more severely I have received some of the most death threats of any Member of Congress that led to multiple men being convicted and serving time in prison. And all of that came from the left. Now that President Trump has called me a traitor, which is absolutely untrue and horrific. Mark Levin has been calling me a traitor. And so have other prominent likely paid social medial activists. This puts blood in the water and creates a feeding frenzy. And it could ultimately lead to a harmful or even deadly outcome. Also, the timing of this just happens to be days before we take the vote on releasing the Epstein files. I love America and the American people, and I swore an oath to uphold the constitution and always do so. I am not a traitor.

Advertisement

The hoax pizza deliveries have started now, to my house and my family members.



Update: we also received a pipe bomb threat on my construction companies office building.



President Trump’s unwarranted and vicious attacks against me were a dog whistle to dangerous radicals that… pic.twitter.com/SUOoSNz83Z — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 16, 2025

Greene’s disagreements with Trump and the GOP center on foreign policy, government spending, and the party’s approach to economic concerns. She criticized Trump for his frequent meetings with foreign leaders, claiming it contradicts his “America First” agenda.

However, the Epstein files have been a sticking point for Trump and many of his supporters. Greene and other Republican lawmakers like Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) have faced the president’s ire over a House congressional petition that would compel the executive branch to release the full details of Epstein’s sex trafficking operation.

Trump recently had a change of heart on the Epstein matter.

In another post on Truth Social, the president “House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party, including our recent victory on the Democrat ‘Shutdown.’”