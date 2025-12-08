The Dems' J6 Pipe Bomber Narrative Just Took Another Hit
Tipsheet

Ilhan Omar Continues Vile Attacks on Stephen Miller

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 08, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Stephen Miller, the long-time aide to President Trump, has often been a target of the Democratic Party's hatred. He's an outspoken supporter of Trump, obviously, but also the architect behind many Trump administration policies, including those on immigration. For that, Democrats have resorted to calling Miller — a Jewish man — a Nazi.

The latest salvo comes from Ilhan Omar, who went on Face the Nation and called Miller a Nazi once again.

Here's more:

The Minnesota Democrat has been incensed by the Trump administration’s targeting of her home state over an eye-watering $1 billion fraud scandal in which dozens of people fraudulently took taxpayer dollars for social services they never provided.

The fraud was centered around members of the Somali-American community in Minnesota, a fact that drew Trump’s wrath last week.

“You know, our country is at a tipping point,” Trump said during a cabinet meeting last week. “We’re going to go the wrong way if we keep taking in garbage into our country. Ilhan Omar is garbage. She’s garbage. Her friends are garbage.”

Margaret Brennan began by reading something Miller posted on Thanksgiving about migrants. "On Thanksgiving Day, he posted, 'No magic transformation occurs when failed states cross border. At scale, migrants and their descendants recreate the terrors of their broken homelands.'" She then went on to ask Omar what she thought about Miller's remarks.

Omar replied, "When I think about Stephen Miller and his white supremacist rhetoric, it reminds me of the way the Nazis described Jewish people in Germany." 

We'll pause here to note the sheer audacity of anti-Israel, antisemitic Omar using Jews in Germany to attack Miller. She really has no sense of irony, but she does have a boatload of hypocrisy.

Omar continued, "As we know, there've been many immigrants who've tried to come to the United States we've turned back, one of them being Jewish immigrants. We know the way people were described who were coming from Ireland...and to me...we're ethnically Somali...we are citizens...we are productive."

Democrats have circled the wagon around the Somali community in Minnesota after we learned that they've bilked taxpayers for hundreds of millions — if not billions — of dollars through programs like Feeding Our Future, housing, and Medicaid. Dozens of defendants, the majority Somali, have been charged in conjunction with the Feeding Our Future fraud, and at least one was convicted of Medicaid fraud (a judge later threw out that jury's verdict). The media tried to play the "Somalis are productive" card the other day, but the math didn't check out — Somalis pay, on average, $800 in taxes but rely heavily on welfare programs, and most live in poverty.

That kind of proves Miller's point about importing the failed culture.

Expecting people to assimilate into American culture is not "Nazi rhetoric."

That's the bare minimum. Those maligned Irish and Italian immigrants? They did this.

She's vehemently anti-American and anti-Israel, which is why her sudden sympathy for Jews is suspect at best.

