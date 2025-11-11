Trump Claps Back at Marjorie Taylor Greene's Criticism

President Donald Trump on Monday took a swipe at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who has faced criticism after bucking her party on issues like healthcare, the war in Gaza, and others.

The lawmaker has raised eyebrows over her increasing criticisms of her party, especially when it comes to concerns over the economy. She insists that her constituents, like many other Americans, are suffering hardships due to increased grocery prices and the lack of affordable housing.

During a press briefing, a reporter brought up Greene’s comments, arguing that Trump should focus on domestic policy instead of foreign policy. She also pushed back on Trump’s claim that grocery prices are falling. “What’s your response to her saying that?” CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked.

“I don’t know what happened to Marjorie,” Trump said. “She's a nice woman, but I don't know what happened. She's lost her way, I think.”

The president insisted that he has to “view the presidency as a worldwide situation, not locally” and that “we could have a world that’s on fire, where wars come to our shores very easily if you had a bad president.”

Trump suggested that Greene is “catering to the other side” and that he is “surprised at her.”

He then touted his accomplishments related to the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” and the global tariffs he imposed earlier this year to reduce trade deficits.

President Trump: “I don’t know what happened to Marjorie Taylor Greene, but she has lost her way and I view the presidency as a worldwide situation that requires war not to come to our shores.”



My President 😁 pic.twitter.com/Se7uZpXe9n — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) November 11, 2025

In a post on X, Collins said Greene responded to Trump’s comments. “I haven’t lost my way. I’m 100% America first and only,” Greene told the reporter.

After President Trump told me in the Oval that she had "lost her way," Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene responds, telling us in a statement provided by her team: "I haven't lost my way. I'm 100% America first and only!" pic.twitter.com/FHERLLzpyQ — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 10, 2025

Greene has become increasingly vocal in her criticism of the GOP. She has pushed back against the party’s government shutdown strategy and its approach to healthcare and foreign policy. The lawmaker has been challenging House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and the rest of the party, saying they are out of touch with their constituents — especially when it comes to the economy and rising grocery costs.

Greene also aligned with Democrats on their calls to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies and has been a leading voice calling for transparency over the Epstein files.

It appears Greene might actually be reflecting the views of her base. Over half of the voters in her district cite housing affordability as a “major problem.”

“I go to the grocery store myself,” the lawmaker told Collins in a different interview. “Grocery prices remain high. Energy prices are high. My electricity bills are higher here in Washington, D.C., at my apartment, and they‘re also higher at my house in Rome, Ga., higher than they were a year ago.”

