VIP
The Shutdown Was a Humiliating Experience for Democrats
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: FINAL HOURS! The Dems Caved, Don't Miss Out!
The Main Dem Narrative for the Government Shutdown Just Imploded
Jasmine Crockett Claims Controversy Over Jay Jones' Text Messages Was a 'Distraction'
Senate Rejects Rand Paul's Amendment to Remove This Troubling Provision From Spending Bill
VIP
Senate Democrats Pushing for Investigation Into Federal Agencies Blaming Them for Schumer...
Report: UK to Pause Certain Intelligence Sharing With US Over Cartel Boat Airstrikes
Democrat With the Nazi Tattoo Wants Chuck Schumer to Resign Over Shutdown Deal
ADF President Kristen Waggoner Shines Damning Spotlight on Schools That 'Socially Transiti...
The BBC's Lies Extend Beyond Deceptive Edits of Trump Speeches
Harvard Researcher Implies Trump's Harvard Funding Cuts Prevented Her From Finding Cure fo...
Does 60 Minutes Know What the Word 'Banned' Actually Means?
It Turns Out Chuck Schumer Was Working Behind the Scenes in Futile Effort...
Dense or Indecent?
Tipsheet

Trump Claps Back at Marjorie Taylor Greene's Criticism

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | November 11, 2025 11:45 AM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Donald Trump on Monday took a swipe at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who has faced criticism after bucking her party on issues like healthcare, the war in Gaza, and others.

Advertisement

The lawmaker has raised eyebrows over her increasing criticisms of her party, especially when it comes to concerns over the economy. She insists that her constituents, like many other Americans, are suffering hardships due to increased grocery prices and the lack of affordable housing.

During a press briefing, a reporter brought up Greene’s comments, arguing that Trump should focus on domestic policy instead of foreign policy. She also pushed back on Trump’s claim that grocery prices are falling. “What’s your response to her saying that?” CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked.

“I don’t know what happened to Marjorie,” Trump said. “She's a nice woman, but I don't know what happened. She's lost her way, I think.”

The president insisted that he has to “view the presidency as a worldwide situation, not locally” and that “we could have a world that’s on fire, where wars come to our shores very easily if you had a bad president.”

Trump suggested that Greene is “catering to the other side” and that he is “surprised at her.”

He then touted his accomplishments related to the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” and the global tariffs he imposed earlier this year to reduce trade deficits.

Recommended

FAFO: Lib Karen Got a Rude Wake-Up Call After Messing With ICE Agents Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP FOREIGN POLICY GOP HEALTHCARE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE

In a post on X, Collins said Greene responded to Trump’s comments. “I haven’t lost my way. I’m 100% America first and only,” Greene told the reporter.

Greene has become increasingly vocal in her criticism of the GOP. She has pushed back against the party’s government shutdown strategy and its approach to healthcare and foreign policy. The lawmaker has been challenging House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and the rest of the party, saying they are out of touch with their constituents — especially when it comes to the economy and rising grocery costs.

Advertisement

Greene also aligned with Democrats on their calls to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies and has been a leading voice calling for transparency over the Epstein files.

It appears Greene might actually be reflecting the views of her base. Over half of the voters in her district cite housing affordability as a “major problem.”

“I go to the grocery store myself,” the lawmaker told Collins in a different interview. “Grocery prices remain high. Energy prices are high. My electricity bills are higher here in Washington, D.C., at my apartment, and they‘re also higher at my house in Rome, Ga., higher than they were a year ago.”

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

FAFO: Lib Karen Got a Rude Wake-Up Call After Messing With ICE Agents Matt Vespa
CNN's Scott Jennings Took This Little Lefty to the Cleaners Over the Schumer Shutdown Matt Vespa
Senate Rejects Rand Paul's Amendment to Remove This Troubling Provision From Spending Bill Jeff Charles
Democrats Are Evil, Not Stupid Derek Hunter
The Main Dem Narrative for the Government Shutdown Just Imploded Matt Vespa
Absolute Mayhem Broke Out During TPUSA Event at UC Berkeley Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

FAFO: Lib Karen Got a Rude Wake-Up Call After Messing With ICE Agents Matt Vespa
Advertisement