Trump Dumps 'Wacky' Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) became the female version of Thomas Massie. She hurled hand grenades into the GOP tent. During the shutdown, she blamed the GOP, not the Democrats, for shutting down the government. Did she realize the other party wanted $1.5 trillion for illegal alien health care benefits and NPR funding? Was she willing to entertain that?

Advertisement

Regarding Epstein, she wants the files released, despite not knowing which documents are accurate. We know the Democrats want to weaponize the most salacious and false nonsense to attack the president. It’s not about justice. Case in point, Democrats’ latest document dump was riddled with errors, even trying to make it look like one of the victims, Virginia Giuffre, who has now passed, perjured herself. She’s now considered a liberal in some circles, and with the shutdown drama over, Trump is breaking with her. The president is finished with ‘wacky’ Marjorie, and rescinded his endorsement:

🚨 BREAKING: Trump pulls his support for Marjorie Taylor Greene, prepares to primary her in Georgia



OMG. pic.twitter.com/6p0TjZ6slG — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 15, 2025

I am withdrawing my support and Endorsement of “Congresswoman” Marjorie Taylor Greene, of the Great State of Georgia. Over the past few weeks, despite my creating Record Achievements for our Country including, a Total and Complete Victory on the Shutdown, Closed Borders, Low Taxes, No Men in Women’s Sports or Transgender for Everyone, ending DEI, stopping Biden’s Record Setting Inflation, Biggest Regulation Cuts in History, stopping EIGHT WARS, rebuilding our Military, being RESPECTED by every Country in the World (as opposed to being the laughingstock that we were just 12 months ago!), having Trillions of Dollars (Record Setting!) INVESTED in the U.S.A., and having created the “HOTTEST” Country anywhere in the World from being a DEAD Country just 12 months ago (and so much more!), all I see “Wacky” Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN! It seemed to all begin when I sent her a Poll stating that she should not run for Senator, or Governor, she was at 12%, and didn’t have a chance (unless, of course, she had my Endorsement — which she wasn’t about to get!). She has told many people that she is upset that I don’t return her phone calls anymore, but with 219 Congressmen/women, 53 U.S. Senators, 24 Cabinet Members, almost 200 Countries, and an otherwise normal life to lead, I can’t take a ranting Lunatic’s call every day. I understand that wonderful, Conservative people are thinking about primarying Marjorie in her District of Georgia, that they too are fed up with her and her antics and, if the right person runs, they will have my Complete and Unyielding Support. She has gone Far Left, even doing The View, with their Low IQ Republican hating Anchors. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

She’s responded, but the president will win this fight. The rumor is that she’s on a revenge tour after the Trump team killed her bid to run for Georgia’s Senate seat. She denies it, but would you be shocked if it were true?

President Trump just attacked me and lied about me. I haven’t called him at all, but I did send these text messages today. Apparently this is what sent him over the edge.



The Epstein files.



And of course he’s coming after me hard to make an example to scare all the other… pic.twitter.com/EcUzaohZZs — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 15, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!