VIP
Let Chicago Public Schools Collapse Under the Weight of Their Fiscal Mismanagement
Before It’s Too Late: The West Must Prepare for Iran’s Next Crisis
Trump Signs Order Rolling Back Tariffs on Hundreds of Food Items
Democrat Denial of Reality in the Age of Video
The Shutdown Isn’t the Crisis. Congressional Spending Is.
Congress Squandered $838 Million Subsidizing Intercity Buses in Fiscal Year 2025
Don't Drop the Call on America's First Responders
Newsom’s Veto of Hormone Therapy Bill Signals Fiscal Caution, Not Ideological Shift
Crime, Mental Health, and the Collapse of Common Sense in New York City
New York Gov Hochul Reportedly Open To Hiking Corporate Tax Rate
VIP
8 Men Charged In Conspiracy To Steal and Sell More Than 100 Cars
Hawaii Man Sentenced to Life in Prison and To Pay Over $1M in...
Trump Reportedly Calls on Indiana Republicans To Redistrict State
Twin Investment Advisors Convicted in $10 Million Fraud Targeting Elderly and Disabled Cli...
Tipsheet

Trump Dumps 'Wacky' Marjorie Taylor Greene

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 14, 2025 10:01 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) became the female version of Thomas Massie. She hurled hand grenades into the GOP tent. During the shutdown, she blamed the GOP, not the Democrats, for shutting down the government. Did she realize the other party wanted $1.5 trillion for illegal alien health care benefits and NPR funding? Was she willing to entertain that? 

Advertisement

Regarding Epstein, she wants the files released, despite not knowing which documents are accurate. We know the Democrats want to weaponize the most salacious and false nonsense to attack the president. It’s not about justice. Case in point, Democrats’ latest document dump was riddled with errors, even trying to make it look like one of the victims, Virginia Giuffre, who has now passed, perjured herself.  She’s now considered a liberal in some circles, and with the shutdown drama over, Trump is breaking with her. The president is finished with ‘wacky’ Marjorie, and rescinded his endorsement:

I am withdrawing my support and Endorsement of “Congresswoman” Marjorie Taylor Greene, of the Great State of Georgia. Over the past few weeks, despite my creating Record Achievements for our Country including, a Total and Complete Victory on the Shutdown, Closed Borders, Low Taxes, No Men in Women’s Sports or Transgender for Everyone, ending DEI, stopping Biden’s Record Setting Inflation, Biggest Regulation Cuts in History, stopping EIGHT WARS, rebuilding our Military, being RESPECTED by every Country in the World (as opposed to being the laughingstock that we were just 12 months ago!), having Trillions of Dollars (Record Setting!) INVESTED in the U.S.A., and having created the “HOTTEST” Country anywhere in the World from being a DEAD Country just 12 months ago (and so much more!), all I see “Wacky” Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN! It seemed to all begin when I sent her a Poll stating that she should not run for Senator, or Governor, she was at 12%, and didn’t have a chance (unless, of course, she had my Endorsement — which she wasn’t about to get!). She has told many people that she is upset that I don’t return her phone calls anymore, but with 219 Congressmen/women, 53 U.S. Senators, 24 Cabinet Members, almost 200 Countries, and an otherwise normal life to lead, I can’t take a ranting Lunatic’s call every day. I understand that wonderful, Conservative people are thinking about primarying Marjorie in her District of Georgia, that they too are fed up with her and her antics and, if the right person runs, they will have my Complete and Unyielding Support. She has gone Far Left, even doing The View, with their Low IQ Republican hating Anchors. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! 

Recommended

Sen. Kennedy's Take on Chuck Schumer Post-Shutdown Was Short, Sweet, and Exceptionally Brutal Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP GEORGIA GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE REPUBLICAN PARTY

She’s responded, but the president will win this fight. The rumor is that she’s on a revenge tour after the Trump team killed her bid to run for Georgia’s Senate seat. She denies it, but would you be shocked if it were true? 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sen. Kennedy's Take on Chuck Schumer Post-Shutdown Was Short, Sweet, and Exceptionally Brutal Matt Vespa
C-SPAN Caller Absolutely Blew Up This Dem Rep's Narrative About the Shutdown Matt Vespa
Therapist Says 75 Percent of His Patients are Suffering From This Mental Health Condition Jeff Charles
Before It’s Too Late: The West Must Prepare for Iran’s Next Crisis Chuck Wald
Tom Homan Takes Catholic Bishops to the Cleaners Over Video Condemning Deportations Amy Curtis
Crime, Mental Health, and the Collapse of Common Sense in New York City Nicole Kiprilov

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Sen. Kennedy's Take on Chuck Schumer Post-Shutdown Was Short, Sweet, and Exceptionally Brutal Matt Vespa
Advertisement