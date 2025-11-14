Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants to Lay Waste to This Fraud-Ridden Immigration Program

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is going on the warpath against the H1B visa program, an issue that many on the right are debating over concerns about immigration.

In a post on X, Greene explained that her bill will stop “the mass replacement of American workers by aggressively phasing out the H1B program” and that “Big Tech, AI giants, hospitals, and industries across the board have abused the H-1B system to cut out our own people.”

In a video, the lawmaker contended that the program “has been riddled with fraud and abuse and has been displacing American workers for decades.”

The bill will have only one exemption. “It will allow for a $10,000 per year cap on visas issued to medical professionals like doctors and nurses who provide life-saving care to Americans,” Greene explained. “However, even this $10,000 year cap will be phased out over 10 years to allow us time to build our own pipeline of American doctors and physicians.”

My bill will also restore the original intent of the visa for it to be temporary. These visas were intended to fulfill a specialty occupational need at a given time. People should not be allowed to come and live here forever. We thank them for their expertise, but we also wish them well so they may return to their home country. My bill will take away the pathway to citizenship, forcing visa holders to return home when their visa expires. In order to build our pipeline of American doctors and medical professionals, my bill will also prohibit Medicare-funded residency programs from admitting non-citizen medical students into their programs.

Greene countered the argument that there are not enough Americans who can fill these positions by pointing out that in 2024, “there were over 9,000 doctors in the US who graduated from medical school but were left without a residency placement.”

She continued, arguing that her bill “will help mitigate the shortage of doctors and nurses in our country, the shortage that we face, while at the same time serve as an off-ramp from our reliance on foreign workers by allowing us time to fill our residency programs with American doctors.”

🚨I am introducing a bill to END the mass replacement of American workers by aggressively phasing out the H1B program.



Big Tech, AI giants, hospitals, and industries across the board have abused the H-1B system to cut out our own people.



— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 13, 2025

Some Republicans, like President Donald Trump have lauded the H1B program. However, the president tempered his support for the policy by imposing a $100,000 application fee for each new H1B visa petition in September. This move was intended to address the “systemic abuse” of the program.

Trump has spoken positively of the program, saying, “I’ve always liked the visas, I have always been in favor of the visas.” He indicated he has used the program for his own businesses.

During an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, he addressed criticism of his support for the program. “We have plenty of talented people here,” Ingraham said.

“No, you don’t,” Trump countered. “We don’t have talented people here…you don’t have certain talents and you have to—people have to learn.”

The most recent compliance audit found that over 13 percent of H1B visa petitions were fraudulent. Previous federal studies put the number at around 21 percent.

