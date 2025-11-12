Jasmine Crockett Caught Living Large While Campaign Donors Foot the Bill

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) is reportedly living large on her campaign funds. She has spent almost $75,000 on luxury hotels, transportation, security, and other services in 2025.

A Fox News Digital report detailed the latest in a series of financial ethics concerns that have been raised since Crockett took office.

Federal Election Commission filings show that progressive Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, spent nearly $75,000 on luxury hotels, transportation and security this year in cities across the U.S. Crockett’s filings show luxury hotel and transportation expenses in Martha’s Vineyard, Chicago, New York City, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Los Angeles, among other major cities despite representing Texas' 30th Congressional District, which includes Dallas. In total, Crockett’s filings show her campaign spending $25,748.87 since January on high-end hotels and limousine services. The hotel expenses include $4,175.01 at the Ritz-Carlton and $2,304.79 at The Luxury Collection. Other hotel expenses include $5,326.52 to the West Hollywood Edition in Los Angeles, $1,173.92 to the Times Square Edition in New York City, over $2,000 to the Cosmopolitan and Aria resort in Las Vegas and $2,703.14 to the Edgartown Inn and $3,160.93 at The Coco, both in Martha’s Vineyard. Additionally, Crockett’s campaign paid Chicago-based limousine service Transportation 4 U $2,728.00 for travel, as well as $2,310.30 to DCA Car LLC, a premium car and limousine service, and $1,254.00 to Bay Area Limousine. In its client gallery on Yelp, Transportation 4 U, which says it specializes in providing "top-tier limousine experiences tailored to your needs," posted a picture of Crockett with the caption: "We were honored to provide transportation services for Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett during her visit to Chicago." Crockett is pictured smiling and dressed casually in a red sweater.

The lawmaker’s campaign also doled out $50,000 on security expenses.

CORRUPTION: Rep. Jasmine Crockett blew her campaign cash on luxury hotels, limos, & resorts far outside her district, spending $4K at the Ritz-Carlton, $5K at The West Hollywood Edition, $2K at Vegas resorts, $3K on limo service, and $50K on “security.” pic.twitter.com/Yw2CdNNtoM — @amuse (@amuse) November 12, 2025

What’s even more galling about this is that most of this spending wasn’t even in Crockett’s district. She has been using campaign funds to traverse the United States while living a lavish lifestyle.

This isn’t the first time Crockett has been caught getting funny with the money.

Back in April, a conservative-leaning group filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) alleging that Crockett’s campaign received improper donations through ActBlue, a Democratic fundraising platform, according to The Washington Examiner.

The complaint accused her of taking dozens of donations from a 73-year-old retiree who was unaware that the donations had been made in his name. The FEC has launched an investigation into this matter.

The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust accused Crockett of failing to disclose stock holdings in at least 25 companies on her congressional financial forms, even though she had reported them while serving as a Texas state lawmaker, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

Several of these investments were in industries that might be affected by legislation that Crockett supports, which raises concerns over conflicts of interest.

But we already know how this will go, don’t we? After all, how often are politicians held accountable for misusing campaign funds?

