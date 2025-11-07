Senate Blocks Bill to Stop Trump From Escalating Military Action in Venezuela

The Senate voted down a bill on Thursday that would limit President Donald Trump’s ability to escalate military actions in Venezuela.

The vote comes as the White House considers land strikes against drug cartels in Venezuela and Mexico. The Trump administration has already approved airstrikes against boats that were allegedly smuggling dangerous narcotics into the United States.

From NBC News:

The Senate on Thursday voted down a measure requiring congressional approval for any military action by President Donald Trump against Venezuela. The bipartisan resolution failed in a 49-51 vote that required a simple majority to pass. Two Republicans — Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Rand Paul of Kentucky — joined all 47 Democrats voting in support of the measure. Hours after the vote, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced another strike on an alleged drug boat in the Caribbean. The administration has carried out at least 17 such strikes in the region, including the eastern Pacific, killing at least 69 people. Trump last month indicated that he would not seek congressional approval for additional military strikes against alleged drug traffickers. Instead, he said, "We’re just gonna kill people that are bringing drugs into our country.” Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., an outspoken critic of administrations of both parties conducting military strikes without congressional approval, said in a statement Thursday that his no vote was “not an endorsement of the Administration’s current course in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.” “As a matter of policy, I am troubled by many aspects and assumptions of this operation and believe it is at odds with the majority of Americans who want the U.S. military less entangled in international conflicts,” he said.

The increased military actions are a part of the White House’s “maximum pressure” campaign. The White House has authorized covert CIA operations in Venezuela and has been facilitating the largest U.S. military buildup in the Caribbean in decades.

“These boats are 2000 miles away from the US. They cannot travel more than 100 miles”



Trump has accused Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of pushing these drugs into the United States and orchestrating mass migration across the southern border.

The Trump administration’s military escalation has drawn fire from Democrats and some Republicans who argue that these moves do not have a clear legal justification. They claim the evidence that these boats were smuggling drugs is thin. The White House has countered these claims by arguing that the actions are necessary to protect public safety and national security.

