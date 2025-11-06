Sydney Sweeney Has the Right Response to the 'Jeans' Nontroversy

I don’t normally write about celebrity topics because — who cares? But I thought actor Sydney Sweeney’s answer to questions about the manufactured controversy over her American Eagle was spot on.

For those who don’t remember — or who tend to focus on important things like debates on the economy, crime, and pineapple on pizza, Sweeney filmed an ad for clothing and apparel company American Eagle. During the ad, she was wearing the company’s jeans and talked about having “good genes.”

Then, left-wing social media had a collective meltdown, with many influencer types pretending it was a thinly-veiled reference to eugenics. Why? Because Sweeney has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Leftist critics accused the ad campaign of glorifying White standards of beauty while flirting with Nazi-esque rhetoric when it comes to genetics. To put it simply, they screamed and whined about the ad because they simply had nothing better to do than to hunt for outrage on TikTok.

In an interview with GQ, the controversy became a part of the conversation. The article notes that Sweeney “has stayed mostly quiet” on the issue and has refused to answer questions about the ad campaign.

When asked about the issue, Sweeney replied, “I did a jean ad. I mean, the reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans. All I wear are jeans. I’m literally in jeans and a T-shirt every day of my life.”

The interviewer brought up the positive comments about the ad made by people like President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. “It was surreal,” Sweeney said.

The interviewer pressed, acknowleding that it would be “totally human” to feel “thankful that somebody had my back in public.”

Sweeney didn’t take the bait.

I don’t think…. It’s not that I didn’t have that feeling, but I wasn’t thinking of it like that, of any of it. I kind of just put my phone away. I was filming every day. I’m filming Euphoria, so I’m working 16-hour days and I don’t really bring my phone on set, so I work and then I go home and I go to sleep. So I didn’t really see a lot of it.

When asked whether she would like to make a comment about the ad, the actor said, “when I have an issue that I want to speak about, people will hear.”

Smart move, Sweeney.

If she had pushed back on the criticism and kindly pointed out that those pretending she was promoting eugenics should take a brisk mile-long stroll on a 12-foot pier, it would only give crazed leftists more fuel to renew the controversy. She may have even run afoul of the powers-that-be in Hollywood.

Conversely, if Sweeney had bowed to the wokies, it would mean that they would now control her. She would be afraid to do anything that might upset them. Even further, it would alienate her fans who are right of center.

Did you know that Sydney Sweeney is based? pic.twitter.com/J0SZbCtsjc — Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) November 5, 2025

I generally have no problem with celebrities chiming in on political or cultural matters — even when I think they are full of it. But I don’t take their opinions seriously if they clearly have no idea what they are talking about. Moreover, in this case, it was clear that American Eagle wasn’t trying to send some subliminal Nazi message — they were just trying to sell some jeans. There was no reason for this to be an issue in the first place, and I’m grateful to Sweeney because I don’t have to worry about seeing her named plastered all over my social media timeline because of this foolishness.

