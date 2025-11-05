Steve Bannon Sends Urgent Warning to Republicans After Democrat Victories

Podcaster and White House advisor Steve Bannon sounded the alarm bells for Republicans during a recent interview with Politico.

Bannon referred to Republican losses in Tuesday’s elections in New Jersey, Virginia, New York, and California as a “wake-up call” and urged Republicans to sharpen their tactics.

The podcaster characterized New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s victory as a real threat to the GOP, rather than just another progressive winning in a deep-blue city. He warned that “people better understand they have a fight on their hands,” referring to Mamdani’s aggressive authenticity that he displayed on the campaign trail.

He emphasized that far-left Democrats have the ability to mobilize at the grassroots level and that “there should be even more than alarm bells. There should be flashing red lights all over.”

To put it simply, Republicans are severely underestimating the organizational prowess of the progressive movement and should learn from how Mamdani’s ground game subverted the Democratic establishment machine. He noted explained that “these guys are going to hunker down for a while, and they’re going to take over every apparatus of New York City government.”

Bannon took aim at the Republican Party, who he believes has become complacent. He said the GOP “is just a husk” because “When Trump is engaged, when Trump’s on the ballot, when Trump’s team can get out there and get low-propensity voters — because that’s the difference now in modern politics — when they can do it, they win. When he doesn’t do it, they don’t.”

The podcaster drew a line in the sand, saying Republican candidates must stick with President Trump, and if they don’t, the president “ought to force their hand.

You double and triple down with Trump. If you’re not prepared to do that, you’re going to get smoked, because you’re not going to see Trump voters come out, like in Virginia, just like in New Jersey.

On his podcast, Bannon took a shot at Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin for traveling to Iowa instead of campaigning in his state. “You destroyed the Republican Party in Virginia for a generation,” he said.

Bannon reiterated his claims that populism is the way forward for American politics. He contended that “the structures of the two parties — Democrat and Republican — don’t really matter,” because the energy is in populist movements on both sides of the political divide are “going to be the wave of the future.”

“If you execute the agenda, we’re going to be in good shape. He’s got a populist agenda. He’s got a nationalist agenda. You’ve just got to get on with it,” Bannon said.

