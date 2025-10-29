Hell Has Frozen Over: Did Bill Gates Just Agree With Us on Climate...
The Ultimate Townhall Media Experience Has Arrived
Democrats Signal That It's Time to Wave the White Flag on Schumer Shutdown
This Democrat Candidate's Excuse for Having a Nazi Tattoo Isn't Going to Help
Jake Tapper Hammers Rep. Melanie Stansbury Over Her Party's Refusal to End the...
Former Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf Endorses Ted Cruz's Stop FUNDERs Act
Zohran Mamdani Is a Trial Balloon for the Democratic Socialists' Planned Takeover of...
Michael Shellenberger Sounds the Alarm: Leftists Are Pushing for Global Speech Censorship
Newsom Brutally Fact-Checked Over Latest Anti-Trump Sales Pitch
Schumer Shutdown: John Fetterman Blasts His Fellow Democrats for 'Playing Chicken' With SN...
Why Trump MUST Win on Rare Earths!
VIP
SAF Wants SCOTUS to Accept Case on Gun Sales Ban for Adults Under...
SNAP Users Erupt on TikTok — Promise Looting Sprees If Food Stamps Are...
Israel Resumes Adherence to Trump-Brokered Ceasefire — Hours After Deadly Strikes in Gaza
Tipsheet

Progressive Podcaster Goes on Unhinged Tirade Against Establishment Democrats and Charlie Kirk

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | October 29, 2025 12:15 PM
Townhall Media

Leftist podcaster Jennifer Welch went on a tirade against the Democratic establishment and propped up progressive leaders like New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani during a recent episode of I’ve Had It. Oh, and she also took some shots at Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk.

Advertisement

The episode centered on a rally for Mamdani that took place in Queens. She described it as “an absolute fun fest and a stand-up for democracy—everything Democrats need.” Welch slammed Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries for skipping the event. She said their absence reveals that they are “beholden to the same people who elected MAGA and share donors with Donald Trump,” because everyone knows that those who support Trump absolutely love Schumer and Jeffries.

“Shame on Jeffries and Schumer for skipping that rally,” Welch continued. “It’s despicable Democratic leadership.”

She told the two leaders to “stop taking PAC money; go on an ‘I’m sorry I took PAC money’ atonement tour if you want to stay in power.” The podcaster argued that this is why the far-left progressive movements are gaining traction with younger voters.

Welch compared Mamdani’s youthful energy to establishment figures like Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and others, saying when they speak, “it sounds like status quo politics, playing patty-cake with corporations.”

She further praised Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) for enthusiastically backing Mamdani’s message of “liberation, setting ourselves free.” Welch also lauded New York Gov. Kathy Hochul for showing up to the rally and saying that Islamophobia does not belong in New York.

Recommended

Democrats Signal That It's Time to Wave the White Flag on Schumer Shutdown Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ CHUCK SCHUMER DEMOCRAT PARTY HAKEEM JEFFRIES ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Then, she went after the right. Welch focused on Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated in Utah in September, referring to a “No Kings” protester who called him “a racist piece of s**t.” 

Welch praised the protester for saying Kirk “was horrible on college campuses” and that she “would h ave to think about it” when asked if she was glad he is dead. 

Republicans better hope Democrats take Welch’s advice. I recently wrote a piece about a survey showing that as the party has lurched further toward the left, they have lost support among key voting blocks — particularly those in the working class. Their fixation on pretending men can become women and vice versa, along with their ongoing obsession with Trump and identity politics, has alienated a considerable chunk of the electorate.

Meanwhile, they have focused less on economic issues, crime, education, and others. Instead, they want to scream from the rooftops about gun control and racism and LGBTQ issues. In short, they wish to avoid the problems regular Americans are discussing at the kitchen table, which will only ensure that they move further into obscurity.


Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrats Signal That It's Time to Wave the White Flag on Schumer Shutdown Jeff Charles
SNAP Users Erupt on TikTok — Promise Looting Sprees If Food Stamps Are Cut Off Dmitri Bolt
Newsom Brutally Fact-Checked Over Latest Anti-Trump Sales Pitch Amy Curtis
Michael Shellenberger Sounds the Alarm: Leftists Are Pushing for Global Speech Censorship Amy Curtis
How One Secret Service Officer Vented Following the Cocainegate Fiasco at the Biden White House Matt Vespa
Price of a Life John Stossel

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Democrats Signal That It's Time to Wave the White Flag on Schumer Shutdown Jeff Charles
Advertisement