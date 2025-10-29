Progressive Podcaster Goes on Unhinged Tirade Against Establishment Democrats and Charlie Kirk

Leftist podcaster Jennifer Welch went on a tirade against the Democratic establishment and propped up progressive leaders like New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani during a recent episode of I’ve Had It. Oh, and she also took some shots at Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk.

Advertisement

The episode centered on a rally for Mamdani that took place in Queens. She described it as “an absolute fun fest and a stand-up for democracy—everything Democrats need.” Welch slammed Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries for skipping the event. She said their absence reveals that they are “beholden to the same people who elected MAGA and share donors with Donald Trump,” because everyone knows that those who support Trump absolutely love Schumer and Jeffries.

“Shame on Jeffries and Schumer for skipping that rally,” Welch continued. “It’s despicable Democratic leadership.”

BREAKING - Conservatives are mocking AOC and Zohran Mamdani after their “New York Is Not for Sale” rally in Forest Hills flopped, with the crowd being about as diverse as a glass of milk and so sparse that they couldn’t get any usable campaign footage. pic.twitter.com/EdMpa23ZAo — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) October 27, 2025

She told the two leaders to “stop taking PAC money; go on an ‘I’m sorry I took PAC money’ atonement tour if you want to stay in power.” The podcaster argued that this is why the far-left progressive movements are gaining traction with younger voters.

Welch compared Mamdani’s youthful energy to establishment figures like Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and others, saying when they speak, “it sounds like status quo politics, playing patty-cake with corporations.”

She further praised Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) for enthusiastically backing Mamdani’s message of “liberation, setting ourselves free.” Welch also lauded New York Gov. Kathy Hochul for showing up to the rally and saying that Islamophobia does not belong in New York.

Then, she went after the right. Welch focused on Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated in Utah in September, referring to a “No Kings” protester who called him “a racist piece of s**t.”

Welch praised the protester for saying Kirk “was horrible on college campuses” and that she “would h ave to think about it” when asked if she was glad he is dead.

Republicans better hope Democrats take Welch’s advice. I recently wrote a piece about a survey showing that as the party has lurched further toward the left, they have lost support among key voting blocks — particularly those in the working class. Their fixation on pretending men can become women and vice versa, along with their ongoing obsession with Trump and identity politics, has alienated a considerable chunk of the electorate.

Meanwhile, they have focused less on economic issues, crime, education, and others. Instead, they want to scream from the rooftops about gun control and racism and LGBTQ issues. In short, they wish to avoid the problems regular Americans are discussing at the kitchen table, which will only ensure that they move further into obscurity.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.