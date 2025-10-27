Democrats Just Can't Stop Crying About This

Democrats are still howling at the moon because of President Donald Trump’s ballroom renovation at the White House. Reps. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) became the latest Democratic politicians to whine about the addition despite the fact that plenty of other presidents have made other renovations to the building.

Advertisement

During an appearance on NBC News’ Meet the Press, Gallego agreed with comments made by former Republican Congressman Joe Walsh, who said any Democrat who runs for president in 2028 should tear down the ballroom.

“Is that overstated or would you agree with that?” the host asked.

“No, I think to really mess with, with him, just name it the Barack Obama ballroom, and I think that will take care of half the problem,” Gallego answered.

The lawmaker slammed Trump for supposedly focusing on building the new ballroom instead of addressing economic issues. “This is Marie Antoinette talking about ‘let them eat cake’ while Americans are struggling right now,” he continued. “So what I would like to do is to focus on this to make sure that we could actually get costs down.”

Gallego on what the next Democratic president should do about Trump's ballroom: "To really mess with him, just name it the Barack Obama Ballroom, and I think that will take care of half the problem." pic.twitter.com/GGzcflXvzi — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 26, 2025

Swalwell responded to Gallego’s comments in a post on X. “Don’t even think of seeking the Democratic nomination for president unless you pledge to take a wrecking ball to the Trump Ballroom on DAY ONE,” he wrote.

Don’t even think of seeking the Democratic nomination for president unless you pledge to take a wrecking ball to the Trump Ballroom on DAY ONE. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) October 26, 2025

In a follow-up post, he also suggested that renaming it after former President Barack Obama was also a good alternative. “A Trump monument to corruption will not stand,” he added.

***Or, as @RubenGallego proposes, rename it the Barack Obama Ballroom.



But a Trump monument to corruption will not stand. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) October 26, 2025

Perhaps Gallego and Swalwell think their constituents don’t know that Trump is hardly the first president to make changes to the White House. Obama turned the South Grounds tennis court into a full basketball court in 2009.

Former President George W. Bush renovated the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room and the White House Situation Room.

Yet, nobody whined about it. The hypocrisy here is blatant — but not surprising.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.