VIP
Democrats Are Tactically Inept
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: Don't Miss Out Before the Dems Cave!
Why Is Karine Jean-Pierre Still Bothering to Lie?
Democrats Just Can't Stop Crying About This
This Guy Thought It Would Be a Good Idea to Post a $45,000...
Trump Shuts Down Leftists Whining Over His Joke About Serving Third Term
Margaret Brennan Asked Hakeem Jeffries Some Tough Questions and the Left Finds That...
The Big Apple Doesn't Fall Far From the Tree: Zohran Mamdani's Dad Hates...
Gavin Newsom’s Latest Whopper About Crying Restaurant Workers Might Be His Most Delusional...
Toxic Empathy Is Killing the West: Grooming Gang Survivors Quit UK Inquiry Over...
American Federation of Government Employees Calls on Democrats to End the Schumer Shutdown
Trump Talks to Enemies, Dems Blow Gaskets
VIP
Judge Rules Florida Ban on Concealed Carry for Adults Under 21 Is Unconstitutional
Invested in America: Bolstering Innovation, Jobs, and Communities
Tipsheet

What's Missing From Abigail Spanberger's Bus? Voters Definitely Noticed.

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | October 27, 2025 12:45 PM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File

Democratic Virginia gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger appears to be distancing herself from other Democrats embroiled in controversy.

Spanberger recently removed the names of attorney general candidate Jay Jones and congressional candidate Ghazala Hashmi from our campaign tour bus. Several users pointed out the missing candidates in recent pictures of the bus.

Advertisement

Spanberger is currently leading her Republican opponent, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, in the polls. But Earle-Sears has been steadily closing the gap over the past month.

Jones came under fire when a 2022 text message exchange leaked in which he fantasized about violence against then-Virginia state House Speaker Todd Gilbert. He suggested that Gilbert should be shot and possibly lose his children to violence because that might prompt him and other Republicans to support leftist policies.

The backlash against the candidate was fierce — even after he apologized for his text messages during a debate. He canceled a high-profile fundraising event amid the criticism.

Democratic state Sen. Hashmi has also been the subject of controversy over her past anti-Israel activism. Pro-Israel and Jewish leaders slammed her for appearing at a 2021 anti-Israel protest and for opposing an anti-antisemitism bill. She has also faced criticism for refusing to debate her opponent, John Reid.

Recommended

This Guy Thought It Would Be a Good Idea to Post a $45,000 Bounty on Pam Bondi – the FBI Disagreed Jeff Charles
Advertisement

The latest polling shows Spanberger leading the race. A Suffolk University poll gave her a nine-point lead over Earle-Sears. 

This was definitely a smart move on Spanberger’s part — but the question is: Why did she wait so long? Hashmi’s anti-Israel stances have been known for quite a while at this point. Jones’ fiasco happened weeks ago.

It also didn’t help that during her debate with Earle-Sears, Spanberger stood in stonefaced silence when her opponent asked whether she would condemn Jones’ violent fantasies about Gilbert and his family. At this point, it is baffling that Spanberger has retained her lead.

Virginia’s elections are set for November 4, a little over one week away.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ABIGAIL SPANBERGER REPUBLICAN PARTY VIRGINIA WINSOME SEARS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Guy Thought It Would Be a Good Idea to Post a $45,000 Bounty on Pam Bondi – the FBI Disagreed Jeff Charles
The More Disturbing the Dirt, the Better Democrats Like Their Dirtbags Kurt Schlichter
Margaret Brennan Asked Hakeem Jeffries Some Tough Questions and the Left Finds That Journalism 'Scary' Amy Curtis
Gavin Newsom’s Latest Whopper About Crying Restaurant Workers Might Be His Most Delusional Yet Amy Curtis
Let Commie Mamdani Take New York City Arthur Schaper
A NBC Host Tried to Slip This Schumer Shutdown Narrative Past Scott Bessent. He Slapped It Down. Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

This Guy Thought It Would Be a Good Idea to Post a $45,000 Bounty on Pam Bondi – the FBI Disagreed Jeff Charles
Advertisement