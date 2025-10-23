Oh, So That's Who Signed Off on the FBI Spy Operation Into the...
Tipsheet

Trump Just Called Off Planned Immigration 'Surge' In This City – for Now

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | October 23, 2025 4:15 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he is canceling a planned “surge” of immigration enforcement activity in San Francisco.

About 100 federal agents were set to start operations on Thursday to apprehend illegal immigrants. “The Federal Government was preparing to “surge” San Francisco, California, on Saturday, but friends of mine who live in the area called last night to ask me not to go forward with the surge in that the Mayor, Daniel Lurie, was making substantial progress,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

I spoke to Mayor Lurie last night and he asked, very nicely, that I give him a chance to see if he can turn it around. I told him I think he is making a mistake, because we can do it much faster, and remove the criminals that the Law does not permit him to remove. I told him, “It’s an easier process if we do it, faster, stronger, and safer but, let’s see how you do?” The people of San Francisco have come together on fighting Crime, especially since we began to take charge of that very nasty subject. Great people like Jensen Huang, Marc Benioff, and others have called saying that the future of San Francisco is great. They want to give it a “shot.” Therefore, we will not surge San Francisco on Saturday. Stay tuned!

The news about the planned surge sparked a flurry of criticism from the left. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Rep. Kevin Mullin (D-CA) issued a joint statement warning that local police could arrest federal immigration agents if they use excessive force when apprehending illegal immigrants in San Francisco.

The lawmakers referred to the planned immigration enforcement action as “an appalling abuse of law enforcement power” and said, “our state and local authorities may arrest federal agents if they break California law — and if they are convicted, the President cannot pardon them.”

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins appears to have come up with the idea. She told reporters her office would prosecute federal agents for “clear, excessive use of force” and had already collaborated with local police on the matter. 

The city’s overall crime rate fell substantially in 2025. Police and independent analyses report double-digit declines across most categories. They claimed at 26 to 30 percent drop in total reported crime and significant declines in homicide, robberies, and carjackings.

