FBI Arrests 34 in Fraudulent Gambling Ring Involving the NBA and Mafia

The FBI has arrested 34 people in connection with a fraudulent gambling ring. Among those arrested were several figures associated with the NBA, including Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups, Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, and coach Damon Jones.

In an exclusive statement to Fox News Digital, FBI Director Kash Patel explained that the investigation “involved an expansive effort across 11 states arresting 34 subjects including multiple NBA players and coaches, who allegedly took advantage of their own positions of power to rig gambling systems for their own benefit — eventually funneling money to La Cosa Nostra, enriching some of the most notorious criminal networks in the world.”

The officials said the indictments executed involved in sports betting and illegal gambling involving poker games. Rozier did not play during the Miami Heat’s game on Wednesday night against the Orlando Magic. Billups was on the sidelines for the Trail Blazers against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Billups, a Hall of Famer and NBA champion with the Detroit Pistons, played 17 years in the league. He was a five-time All-Star. Rozier’s arrest was tied to NBA gambling, and Billups’ arrest was tied to poker, Fox News Digital confirmed. Federal authorities launched an investigation, dubbed Operation Zhen Diagram, into a nationwide gambling ring allegedly involving members of the La Cosa Nostra crime families who allegedly defrauded unwitting victims of millions.

Federal authorities made the arrests as part of “Operation Zhen Diagram,” a nationwide investigation into illegal sports betting and wire fraud. The alleged enterprise involved rigged high-stakes poker games, insider info for sports betting, and the laundering of proceeds through shell companies and cryptocurrency.

Investigators gathered evidence through more than 3,000 recorded phone calls and meetings. Undercover agents participated in the rigged poker games. The FBI alleges that Rozier manipulated stats for prop bets. Damon is accused of sharing non-public information while working as an assistant coach for the Lakers.