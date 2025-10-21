Trump's Latest Threat Should Have Hamas Rethinking Its Actions in Gaza

President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that “numerous” allies in the Middle East expressed willingness to participate in a military operation to annihilate Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

In a post on Truth Social, the president wrote, “Numerous of our NOW GREAT ALLIES in the Middle East, and areas surrounding the Middle East, have explicitly and strongly, with great enthusiasm, informed me that they would welcome the opportunity, at my request, to go into GAZA with a heavy force and ‘straighten our Hamas’ if Hamas continues to act badly, in violation of their agreement with us.”

Trump further explained that he told these nations that now is not the time for such an action because “There is still hope that Hamas will do what is right.” However, he cautioned that if Hamas refuses to back down, “an end to Hamas will be FAST, FURIOUS, & BRUTAL!”

He then thanked Indonesia for its assistance with the issue.

Trump’s declaration comes days after he threatened to eliminate Hamas if it continues killing civilians.

The situation on the ground in Gaza remains volatile even after the peace agreement that took effect last week. Israeli strikes have persisted in some areas.

Hamas, even in its weakened state, has been clashing with Palestinian gangs and has publicly executed civilians in the street in a bid to regain power over the region. The terrorist group maintains thousands of fighters who have been more active now that Israeli forces have withdrawn from certain areas.

The group’s actions indicate that they do not intend to comply with the part of the long-term peace strategy requiring their operatives to disarm and transfer power to another governing authority.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration and other nations are pressing Hamas to abide by the terms of the deal. The group released the rest of the hostages last week, but has still maintained its intent to remain in power.

Hamas’ leadership is divided on the path forward. Some of its leaders living abroad expressed a tentative willingness to lay down their arms in response to international pressure. However, commanders on the ground have rejected the notion outright.

Hamas’ role in the future of Gaza will likely be the deciding factor determining whether the ceasefire will remain permanent. There simply is no peaceful scenario that involves keeping the terrorist group in charge, a reality that the U.S. and Israel have emphasized. At this point, the only way forward is if Hamas eventually bows to pressure from the international community or is wiped out by Israel and U.S. allies.

