Whoa, Trump Just Threatened to Kill Hamas

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | October 16, 2025 4:00 PM
AP Photo/John McDonnell

President Donald Trump on Thursday issued a blunt threat to the terrorist group Hamas, which has been executing Palestinian civilians after the peace deal went into effect on Monday.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump put it simply: “If Hamas continues to kill people in Gaza, which was not the Deal, we will have no choice but to go in and kill them.”

Trump then thanked Hamas for its attention to this matter.

Multiple reports have documented Hamas’ abuses against Gaza residents after the peace deal. Reuters reported that Hamas fighters carried out public executions of seven men. 

CNN reported on authenticated video evidence showing Hamas killing eight blindfolded Palestinians in the al-Sabra district of Gaza City. ABC News showed terrorists shooting and killing kneeling prisoners in Gaza to restore its control over rival clans and gangs that oppose Hamas’ rule.

Video footage circulating on social media shows Hamas thugs viciously beating Palestinian civilians, breaking their legs.

To put it simply, the peace deal has not stopped the bloodshed in the Gaza Strip. Hamas is trying to maintain control of the populace, which means targeting those who have opposed its domination of the region.

Of course, Hamas is no stranger to killing Palestinians. It is known for using civilians as human shields while fighting against the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). The group deliberately places its fighters and munitions in civilian-populated areas. They use the threat of violence to prevent them from leaving, almost ensuring they will be killed. When this happens, Hamas and its allies use it to smear Israel. 

As gruesome as this is, it could be a sign that Hamas is seeing the proverbial writing on the wall. Like Babylonian King Belshazzar found out he read the message, Hamas knows its time is coming to an end and is trying desperately to maintain its position.

The long-term peace deal requires Hamas to demilitarize and to allow for a transitional government of Palestinians to govern the region. If all goes according to plan, there is little Hamas can do to stop what happens next.

Editor's Note: Donald Trump is America's Peace Time President. Support and follow Townhall's latest reporting on the president's historic trip to the Middle East.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.

