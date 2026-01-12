Democrats Latest Narrative on Minnesota Protests Is an Insult to Actual Victims of Oppression

There is no shortage of fictional narratives the Left will try to draw on to justify their resistance to the Trump administration. Whether it's "Harry Potter" or "The Handmaid's Tale," we're begging them to read another book. Rep. Jamie Raskin even went to the Dark Side, comparing the Trump administration to the government in the Star Wars series Andor (but he clearly hadn't seen the show).

Most of the time, those comparisons are laughable. But Chair of the Democrats Ken Martin took it to a new, and insulting, low even for the Left: he compared the lawless, violent protesters in Minneapolis to the people of Iran who are fighting for their actual freedom.

"In Iran, brave protestors confront a far-right theocratic regime that crushes dissent and denies basic freedoms. Here at home, tens of thousands are marching after the fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good- demanding justice, transparency, and an end to an unchecked federal force that takes lives and tears families apart," Martin wrote. "Solidarity across borders means opposing authoritarian power everywhere and defending the right to live free from fear and state violence."

The Iranian people have been living under an oppressive, murderous theocratic regime thanks to the weak and feckless foreign policies of Democrat Jimmy Carter, of course. Women were stripped of their rights, and in 2022, a woman was beaten to death by Iran's morality police for refusing to wear a hijab in public. To date, it appears at least 500 Iranians have been killed by the regime during these protests, and the government has cut off internet access in an attempt to quell the uprising.

In Minnesota, one woman was shot after she used her vehicle as a deadly weapon against ICE agents. As to families "being ripped apart," Martin and his fellow Democrats don't seem to care about the countless families forever broken by illegal immigrants. This includes the families of Laken Riley, Jocelyn Nungaray, Rachel Morin, and the countless others who were killed by illegal immigrants. Deporting them isn't the same thing, and the families of illegals are welcome to leave with them.

Martin also doubled down on his ridiculous comparison.

"That’s authoritarian behavior—anywhere. If you’re rushing to defend it, maybe the problem isn’t the comparison. Trump keeps pushing it, Americans aren't buying it, and Minneapolis won’t be silent," he wrote.

77 million Americans voted for this, and the last time we checked, President Trump is president of Minneapolis, too, and the city isn't exempt from federal law.

"It’s not a question of if your analogy makes people angry, it’s a question of if your analogy makes you look stupid… which it does. Very very stupid," wrote one social media user.

We're not angry. We're fed up by the stupidity of Democrats like Martin, and the audacity they have to compare their temper tantrums to an actual life or death fight against real oppression.

