Foreign Bots, Fake Students, and Wasted Billions — The Education Scandals Nobody's Talking About

While it hasn’t gotten much recent news coverage, the Trump administration is steaming forward with its effort to dismantle the US Department of Education and return power to the states.

Advertisement

In March, President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at “returning authority over education to states and local communities,” much to the consternation of Democrats who believe the federal government should exert more control over how children are educated.

For grassroots groups like Moms for Liberty, the administration’s efforts represent a much-needed overhaul of the nation’s education system — especially after troubling revelations came to light regarding the infusion of far-leftist ideology in government-run schools.

Hilary Jackson, who heads Moms for Liberty’s Cuyahoga County, Ohio chapter, recently attended a private Education Department briefing in Washington, DC. She described the confab as “a call for help and a call for action.”

The purpose of the event was to help parental rights advocates understand the steps the administration is taking to reimagine education in America and to equip them with information that parents need. Jackson noted that the media is largely ignoring this issue. “Nobody else is talking about it,” Jackson told Townhall. “The mainstream media isn’t telling people what’s really going on with the Department of Education and why it needs to be dismantled.”

Jackson explained that the White House is taking a methodical approach to dismantling the agency, ensuring that it is done in a way that does not present more challenges to states. She said the administration is “absolutely taking their time to make sure that everybody is set up for success” and that the White House “is tired of doing the same thing over and over again with the same results.”

She further stated that the process for fully eliminating the Education Department could take up to two years and explained that President Trump “wants it done before he’s out of office.”

The problems with the Education Department are many. Officials told her that the agency has been fraught with corruption, waste, and mismanagement. “They told us that billions and billions and billions of dollars have been wasted,” Jackson said.

As an example, she highlighted an instance in which the Education Department was giving significant grants to Native American students at a school in Chicago. The administration found that the school was “receiving grants for Native American students by counting Middle Eastern students as Native Americans,” Jackson explained.

She elaborated, “Nobody was reviewing the grants. There was no process on how to cancel them.”

In many cases, the Education Department was used to push political ideology in the classroom. “These grants have almost like a quid pro quo in their provisions — include these things in your curriculum, include these ideals, and we will give you the grant,” Jackson said. “It has no place in education. The only way we can ensure that it has no place is if we have somebody looking at it — and that wasn’t being done.”

Advertisement

Of particular interest was the revelation that foreign entities had been defrauding the student loan program for years. She described a network of “foreign actors creating fake students, fake bots, applying for federal student loans.” She explained, “Our country is loaning money to people who don’t exist.”

During an appearance on “Pillow talk with Alii Michelle,” Jackson explained that universities “were getting the refund money” while “receiving money for students that didn’t actually exist.

Hilary Jackson from ⁦@Moms4Liberty⁩ went to the White House and learned SHOCKING news about the Department of Education. Foreign bots were applying for and receiving student loans, keeping the refund checks and no one noticed until now. Full episode: https://t.co/3aDID4B9j0 pic.twitter.com/igQIpQl1WF — Alii_michelle (@alii_michelle12) October 2, 2025

The way the scheme works is that foreign entities create bots to apply for student loans for certain universities. The loan is approved. When the loan amount exceeds the cost of tuition, the remaining funds are sent to the student. Except, in this case, it is not a real student receiving those funds, but a foreign actor bilking the system. The universities have done little to combat this because they are getting paid to educate a non-existent pupil.

Advertisement

For Jackson, the Trump administration’s efforts represent a philosophical shift: “If we want to raise our own kids, we have to raise our own kids,” she said. “We have to treat the schools as what they are — not babysitters, but partners.”

Overall, Jackson is optimistic about the future of education in America. “It was very uplifting and very hopeful. So many things are done in the dark, and this is not one of them,” she said, also noting that “We finally have an administration that does not view parents as domestic terrorists. They just want to make sure our kids can read, can write, and can succeed.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.