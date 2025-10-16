This College Is Facing Massive Civil Rights Complaint for Harassing, Silencing Conservative Students

Conservative student group Young Americans for Freedom (YAF) has filed a civil rights complaint against Davidson College alleging that the school discriminated against students Cynthia Huang and Hannah Fay over their pro-Israel views.

Advertisement

The school allegedly silenced students who support Israel while allowing pro-Hamas demonstrations on the campus. The college’s actions violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act and Title IX of the Education Amendments Act, as well as Trump administration executive orders, according to the legal complaint.

The students allege that the school created a hostile environment for students who support Israel. It prohibited them from distributing a pamphlet titled, “The Five Myths About Israel Perpetrated by the Pro-Hamas Left.” However, the school administration allowed pro-Hamas students to circulate literature calling for violence against Jews and Israelis.

NEW: @YAF has filed a complaint with @TheJusticeDept's @CivilRights division helmed by @AAGDhillon seeking a formal investigation of Davidson College alleging that administrators violated Title VI, Title IX, and administrative directives from President Donald Trump. — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) October 16, 2025

In a press release, the organization allowed pro-Hamas students to call for participation in the “colonizer’s execution.”

College Director Emily Eisenstadt was one of the administrators who stopped pro-Israel students from handing out their pamphlet. "Shortly after, they witnessed students throwing the pamphlets away and Davidson College Director of College Union & Student Activities Emily Eisenstadt informed Cynthia that she was not allowed to distribute more,” the lawsuit explains.

Meanwhile, pro-Hamas students were allowed to distribute materials containing violent rhetoric, including one that stated, “It is best just to murder the f**ker,” referring to supposed colonizers, which include Jewish people and Americans.

Eisenstadt also harassed students for trying to display Israeli flags for the anniversary of Hamas’ October 7, 2023, surprise attack on Israel in which it slaughtered scores of civilians. The director forced them to remove the flags and refused to intervene when pro-Hamas students “stomped on the flags.”

MY ALMA MATER IS QUASHING CONSERVATIVE SPEECH … SO WE FILED A CIVIL RIGHTS COMPLAINT



On Sept. 5, we filed a civil rights complaint with the Department of Education and the Department of Justice against our alma mater, Davidson College. We did not make this decision out of anger… pic.twitter.com/a6c05NmWL1 — Rob Bluey (@RobertBluey) October 7, 2025

Director Mark Tompkins launched an investigation against the students and issued notices and warning letters while ignoring the harassment from pro-Hamas students, which included death threats.

The organization is seeking a formal investigation from the Department of Education Office for Civil Rights. "At bare minimum, President Hicks and administrators Tompkins and Eisenstadt should be made to account for their efforts to protect anti-Israel expression and failure to assist and protect Cynthia and Hannah,” the lawsuit reads.

Advertisement

YAF Chief Communications Officer Spencer Brown noted that the organization “is moving swiftly to remedy administrators’ egregious, viewpoint-discriminatory actions that, at best, turned a blind eye to calls for genocide while harassing and intimidating conservative students for their fact-based positions.”

YAF has also taken action against other universities for discriminating against students with conservative views. Back in February, it filed a complaint with the Education Department alleging that Embry-Riddle Aeronautics University cracked down on students who support Israel and espouse right-leaning opinions.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.