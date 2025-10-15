EXCLUSIVE: Voters Send a Loud Message on Hemp—Will Congress Listen?

A new poll shows that an overwhelming percentage of Americans support keeping hemp-derived THC products legal and regulated.

This comes as the Trump administration is considering rescheduling marijuana as a Schedule III substance, which could open the door for legalization at the federal level.

Hemp-derived products were made legal in the 2018 Farm Bill, which removed hemp from the federal list of controlled substances while distinguishing it from marijuana. These products are made from the Cannabis sativa plant, but contain no more than 0.3 percent delta-9 THC, the compound that causes psychoactive effects. Because of this, people can legally purchase products such as delta-8, THC A, and other hemp derivatives if they are in a state that has not banned them.

Trump-aligned McLaughlin & Associates released the results of a national survey to Townhall showing massive support among likely voters for federal legislation that keeps hemp-based products legal while enacting new safety regulations. Support for this is bipartisan and crosses ideological, generational, religious, and racial lines.

The poll found that 72 percent support a federal law allowing the sale and possession of consumable hemp-based products with new safety regulations. This includes 77 percent of Republicans, 71 percent of Democrats, and 68 percent of Independents. Only 14 percent opposed it.

Voters strongly support regulations on hemp products, according to the survey. These include measures to protect children while ensuring the safety of consumers. It found that 87 percent support safety regulations, 86 percent support child-proof packaging and limiting the products to adults over the age of 21. About 85 percent agree with prohibiting companies from marketing their products to children. Most voters (71 percent) believe hemp-derived products should be treated similarly to alcohol.

Political candidates who support keeping THC products legal at the federal level could benefit. The study showed that 55 percent of respondents would be more likely to vote for a candidate who supports the idea. Even further, about 47 percent have purchased a legal hemp-derived product or know someone who has.

The latest efforts to keep these products legal are facing some serious challenges at the federal level. A US House committee recently approved a spending bill that would effectively ban these products. However, the provision would likely face an uphill battle in the full House and Senate. Meanwhile, some states are looking to align their regulations with potential federal changes.

Several states have passed, or are considering, legislation to ban hemp THC products. Texas recently fought a major battle over the issue, with lawmakers trying to pass an outright ban supported by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick — despite polling showing that an overwhelming percentage of Texans supported keeping them legal. The effort eventually failed.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is currently facing a lawsuit challenging an executive order that imposed a 90-day ban on hemp-derived THC products.

HAPPENING NOW: Three groups in Ohio are suing Governor DeWine, challenging his recent executive order that imposes a 90-day intoxicating hemp ban in the state. This comes as the order is now in effect. Why these groups are pushing back, tonight at 5 and 6 @wsyx6 pic.twitter.com/uaio1yJKrg — Erin Simonek (@ErinWSYX6) October 14, 2025

Those who support hemp products tout their pain-relieving effects. Veterans have used them to address PTSD symptoms. Critics argue that these products can be sold outside of the usual regulatory framework. They claim there are issues with inconsistent potency, misleading labels, and other problems.

