You Won't Believe Who Letitia James Has Living in Her Mortgage Fraud Home

There have been some interesting developments coming after The New York Times published a report seemingly aimed at attacking the Justice Department’s criminal indictment against New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Advertisement

The piece centered on residents of a home James allegedly listed as a primary residence in Norfolk, Virginia, to obtain better loan conditions. The attorney general purchased the home for her grandniece, Nakia Thompson, who was looking for “tranquility” after experiencing tumultuous times in other cities. “Five years ago, the door of a modest yellow house on a quiet stretch of avenue in Norfolk, Va., swung open to admit a young family looking for a peaceful life after years of turbulence in several cities,” The Times reported.

The Justice Department alleges that the home is an investment property, not a primary residence. The controversy over the case has thrust her tenants into the spotlight.

James only reported rental income from the home once, according to The Times. She reported making between $1,000 to $5,000 from it. The report further noted that James would sometimes visit the home for an “extended stay.”

However, there appears to be more to the story, according to a report from The Daily Mail. The outlet reported that Nakia Thompson is listed as an “absconder” from probation in North Carolina. The authorities described her as a “fugitive.”

Keith Acree, communications director for the North Carolina Department of Corrections, told the Daily Mail that Thompson “was sentenced to probation for misdemeanor convictions for assault and battery and trespassing, and has willfully avoided probation supervision.”

He further noted that “An absconder is considered a fugitive.”

Thompson had also been arrested for larceny.

IT GETS BETTER🙈: The tenant in Virginia Attorney General Letitia James’s Norfolk house, her grandniece Nakia Thompson, is a fugitive, the Daily Mail reveals.



Thompson, living rent-free with her three children in the $235,000 property since 2020, is listed as an ‘absconder’ in… pic.twitter.com/ApeYp29o1m — Melissa Hallman (@dotconnectinga) October 14, 2025

Prosecutors allege that James’ mortgage fraud enabled her to avoid a 0.815 percent higher loan rate, which meant she saved nearly $18,000 and pocketed about $3,000.

Left-wing media outlets have pounced on James’ situation, accusing the Trump administration of weaponizing the government against President Donald Trump’s political opponents. James spearheaded the effort to prosecute Trump for misrepresenting the value of his assets to secure favorable loan conditions. Now, she is facing prosecution for the same conduct.

Yet, none of these outlets had a problem with James and other Democratic officials weaponizing the government against Trump during the 2024 campaign season. In fact, they actively supported it, not because they were concerned about justice, but because they wanted to ensure that Democrats remained in the White House.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.