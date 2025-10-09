Trump's Latest Shutdown Threat Is Making Democrats' Skin Crawl

President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to slash funding to government programs favored by Democrats amid the ongoing Schumer Shutdown.

During a cabinet meeting, the president discussed the Schumer Shutdown, saying it “is causing pain and suffering for hardworking Americans—military, air traffic controllers, and impoverished mothers, people with young children, people that have to live not the greatest of lives.”

“But we're doing so many tax cuts. We've cut their taxes—the great, big, beautiful bill. We've cut taxes at levels that nobody's ever seen: no tax on tips, no tax on Social Security, no tax on overtime” the president continued. “It's been a great thing for a lot of people; they're doing great despite all the damage that it's caused. The shutdown has been pretty damaging. I mean, it's not yet, because it's early, but it gets a little bit worse as it goes along.”

Trump went on to explain that the administration will “be making cuts that will be permanent, and we’re only going to cut Democrat programs.”

He added, “They wanted to do this, so we’ll give them a little taste of their own medicine.”

The president blasted Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), saying “they’re having a rebellion in the Democrat Party because they want to stop.”

Trump did not elaborate on the actual programs that will be affected. But he indicated he would be working with the Office of Management and Budget to follow through on his threat.

The shutdown has now entered its ninth day, with Congress showing no signs of progress in overcoming the deadlock over funding and healthcare provisions.

Funding bills to end the shutdown failed in the Senate for the seventh time on Thursday. Meanwhile, the impasse is affecting government workers in several federal agencies, including the IRS, which announced on Wednesday that it is furloughing almost half of its workforce due to lack of funding. Perhaps we should be thanking Sen. Schumer?

The debate centers on Democrats’ demands to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies and reverse cuts to Medicaid that occurred under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act passed earlier this year.

Nevertheless, Schumer maintains that Democrats’ negotiating position is getting stronger each day as Americans face rising health insurance premiums as a result of the expiration of subsidies.

