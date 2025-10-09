This Democrat Lawmaker Was Just Arrested for Sexually Abusing a Minor

North Carolina state Rep. Cecil Brockman was arrested on Wednesday and is facing multiple felony counts related to sexually abusing a 15-year-old child.

Brockman, a Democrat serving his sixth term in the state House, is accused of engaging in a sexual act with a minor on August 15, according to BPR.

The records say that Brockman, 41, engaged in a sexual act with a 15-year-old. He faces two counts each of indecent liberties with a child and statutory rape of a child who is 15 years old or younger. A magistrate's order denying Brockman bond in the case says he is a state representative and has "attempted to use his status to gain information on the whereabouts of the victim." The order also says that Brockman made attempts to contact the juvenile victim, including in the hospital.

The lawmaker is being held in the High Point Jail and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Thursday.

🚨#BREAKING: Democrat NC Rep. Cecil Brockman has been charged with statutory rape, indecent liberties with child between the ages of 13 and 15.



Brockman OPPOSED the “Parents’ Bill of Rights” which mandated that schools tell parents about their child's mental and physical health. pic.twitter.com/fXid4GlGva — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) October 9, 2025

North Carolina House Minority Leader Robert Reives called on Brockman to step down. "The allegations against Rep. Brockman are serious and, if true, would disqualify him from public office. This is a developing situation and it is important to let the legal process unfold,” he wrote in a post on X.

Statement from Leader Reives:



"The allegations against Rep. Brockman are serious and, if true, would disqualify him from public office. This is a developing situation and it is important to let the legal process unfold."#ncpol #ncga — Leader Reives Press (@ReivesPress) October 9, 2025

Rep. Bryan Cohn, another Democrat, wrote in a statement, “The allegations alone are grave enough to demand accountability. We will not shy away from demanding truth, justice and the highest ethical standards. Until the facts are fully known, I reserve judgment on guilt or innocence, but the seriousness of these charges demands decisive action, not silence."

