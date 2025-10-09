The Ultimate Townhall Media Experience Has Arrived
This Democrat Lawmaker Was Just Arrested for Sexually Abusing a Minor

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | October 09, 2025 12:45 PM
AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File

North Carolina state Rep. Cecil Brockman was arrested on Wednesday and is facing multiple felony counts related to sexually abusing a 15-year-old child.

Brockman, a Democrat serving his sixth term in the state House, is accused of engaging in a sexual act with a minor on August 15, according to BPR

The records say that Brockman, 41, engaged in a sexual act with a 15-year-old. He faces two counts each of indecent liberties with a child and statutory rape of a child who is 15 years old or younger.

A magistrate's order denying Brockman bond in the case says he is a state representative and has "attempted to use his status to gain information on the whereabouts of the victim."

The order also says that Brockman made attempts to contact the juvenile victim, including in the hospital.

The lawmaker is being held in the High Point Jail and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Thursday.

North Carolina House Minority Leader Robert Reives called on Brockman to step down. "The allegations against Rep. Brockman are serious and, if true, would disqualify him from public office. This is a developing situation and it is important to let the legal process unfold,” he wrote in a post on X.

'Vile': Republicans Blast Schumer Over What He Just Admitted About the Democrat Shutdown Leah Barkoukis
Rep. Bryan Cohn, another Democrat, wrote in a statement, “The allegations alone are grave enough to demand accountability. We will not shy away from demanding truth, justice and the highest ethical standards. Until the facts are fully known, I reserve judgment on guilt or innocence, but the seriousness of these charges demands decisive action, not silence."

CRIME NORTH CAROLINA

