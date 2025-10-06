Police Arrest Man for Suspected Bomb Threat Against Cathedral Before Supreme Court Gathering

Police arrested a New Jersey man who allegedly had a Molotov cocktail near St. Matthew’s Cathedral in Washington, DC, on Sunday.

The arrest occurred just before the church was set to hold its Red Mass to celebrate the beginning of the new Supreme Court term.

Advertisement

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said it “engaged an individual who set up a tent on the steps of the Cathedral,” according to a press release.

During the arrest officers observed multiple suspicious items, including vials of liquid and possible fireworks, inside of the suspect’s tent. Members of MPD’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team and the Arson Task Force responded to the scene to search the suspect’s belongings. The scene has been secured and there is no threat to public safety. The front entrance of the Cathedral and the 1700 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest, remain closed as the scene is processed. The suspect, identified as 41-year-old Louis Geri of Vineland, New Jersey, is preliminarily charged with Unlawful Entry, Threats to Kidnap or Injure a Person, and Possession of a Molotov Cocktail. The investigation is ongoing in coordination with members of the Joint Terrorism Task Force, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Washington Field Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Bomb scare at St Matthew’s Cathedral - Supreme Court and all others sage. From Grok:



St. Matthew's Cathedral (formally the Cathedral of Saint Matthew the Apostle), a major Catholic site in Northwest D.C. known for hosting high-profile events like the annual Red Mass for the… pic.twitter.com/tc4XNpAptA — Phil Johnson (@OkiePhil2020) October 6, 2025

This is the headline the Washington Post chose to describe the arrest of a man who allegedly brought a Molotov cocktail and other explosives to St. Matthew's Cathedral.



You don't hate the media enough. pic.twitter.com/X6tOEg1K8j — Elle Reynolds Purnell (@_ellepurnell) October 6, 2025

The incident comes one week after a man rammed his pickup truck into a Latter-Day Saints church in Michigan. He opened fire on the congregation, killing four and wounding eight. He set fire to the building after the shooting.

The Red Mass is an annual tradition held on the Sunday before the first Monday in October to coincide with the opening of the Supreme Court’s term. It involves seeking the guidance of the Holy Spirit for those in the legal profession, including judges, lawyers, lawyers, law professors, students, and government officials. It is called the “Red Mass” due to the red vestments worn by clergy members. It symbolizes the tongues of fire that descended on the apostles on the day of Pentecost.

Prominent figures such as Supreme Court justices and other officials often attend the event.

The authorities have not yet discussed whether they have determined Geri’s motive.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.