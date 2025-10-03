Trump Just Issued a Final Warning to Hamas: 'All Hell Will Break Loose'

President Donald Trump on Friday issued a grave threat to the terrorist group Hamas amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

In a post on Truth Social, the president savaged the organization, noting that it “has been a ruthless and violent threat, for many years, in the Middle East.”

Advertisement

“As retribution for the October 7th attack on civilization, more than 25,000 Hamas ‘soldiers’ have already been killed,” Trump continued. “Most of the rest are surrounded and MILITARILY TRAPPED, just waiting for me to give the word, ‘GO,’ for their lives to be quickly extinguished. As for the rest, we know where and who you are, and you will be hunted down, and killed.”

Trump warned “innocent” Palestinian residents to “immediately leave this area of potentially great future death for safer parts of Gaza.”

The president then touted the peace deal his administration ironed out, noting that it also “SPARES THE LIVES OF ALL REMANING HAMAS FIGHTERS!”

Trump concluded, “An Agreement must be reached with Hamas by Sunday Evening at SIX (6) P.M., Washington, D.C. time. Every Country has signed on! If this LAST CHANCE agreement is not reached, all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas. THERE WILL BE PEACE IN THE MIDDLE EAST ONE WAY OR THE OTHER.”

He then thanked us for our attention to this matter.

🚨BREAKING: DJT:



“An Agreement must be reached with Hamas by Sunday Evening at SIX (6) P.M.



If this LAST CHANCE agreement is not reached, all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas. THERE WILL BE PEACE IN THE MIDDLE EAST ONE WAY OR THE OTHER.” pic.twitter.com/nO89bUuDt1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 3, 2025

Izz al-Din al-Haddad, Hamas’ military chief in Gaza, rejected Trump’s ceasefire plan on Thursday, claiming it “was designed to finish Hamas, whether the group accepts it or not,” according to BBC.

The president’s 20-point framework, which was already accepted by Israel, requires the terrorist group to disarm, surrender its governing role in the Gaza Strip, and release all remaining hostages within 72 hours. Hamas views the last requirement as giving up the only leverage it has in this conflict.

Greta Thunberg’s Falestine Flotilla has landed on the eve of Yom Kippur.



Because nothing says “Human Rights” like dancing on a Hamas funded party boat for a month and then forcing fasting Israelis to break their indigenous holy day to deal with you and your bullshit. pic.twitter.com/L9l0gRhpVH — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) October 1, 2025

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated that he would “forcibly resist” the creation of a Palestinian state and that Israeli troops might remain in the region. However, Hamas stated it will not disarm until there is a Palestinian state.

Several countries, including the United Kingdom, Canada, and France, recently reccognized a Palestinian state, a move the United States criticized as a gift to Hamas.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.