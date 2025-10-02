Unhinged Democrat Candidate Caught Desecrating American Symbols on the Trail

Democrats have yet to learn any lessons from their devastating losses in 2024. If there is any Democratic politician who embodies this reality, it is Ghazala Hashmi, who is beclowning herself while running to become Virginia’s next lieutenant governor.

Advertisement

During a recent campaign stop, Hashmi gave a speech in front of a distressed flag hung upside down and a makeshift tombstone that read, “RIP Constitution.”

“We have to fight. We are not going to concede this democracy to the efforts of tyranny,” she shouted. “We are not going to concede the rights that we have in this country to protect every single citizen. We are going to fight. This is an act of civil disobedience that we are going to keep up and make sure that your voices continue throughout Virginia, all throughout the country.”

🚨AFTER The Polls tightened in VIRGINIA, the Democrats panicked and released their “October Surprise” smearing Lt. Governor Candidate John Reid.



Unsurprisingly, it’s a bunch of laughably absurd lies.



Meanwhile…



Radical Democrat Hashmi is desecrating the American flag at… pic.twitter.com/xrYlkXn4iQ — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) October 1, 2025

Hashmi is currently a Virginia state senator who was elected in 2019 as the first Muslim and South Asian American woman in the state legislature. She won the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor back in June.

Her record on antisemitism has raised eyebrows. Hashmi has publicly condemned Hamas and the rise of antisemitism in America. However, her actions have not always lined up with her words.

She abstained from a Senate vote in 2023, adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism for hate crime evaluations. All other Virginia senators voted to pass the measure. She claimed her refusal to vote on the matter was based on concerns over its potential to label those criticizing Israel as antisemites.

Hashmi also abstained from another vote in 2024 on legislation prohibiting employment discrimination based on ethnic origin.

The candidate is also a vocal critic of school choice. During an interview with Virginia Mercury, she bragged about stopping Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s efforts to give parents more choices in educating their children.

“I proudly defeated Governor Youngkin’s efforts to funnel public education dollars into private schools,” she said. “As a recent statewide audit highlighted, our state has underfunded public education by more than $6 billion. For many localities, this underfunding results in restrictions on teacher aides, larger class sizes, a loss of counselors, and limitations on resources. Funding public education and lowering the high costs of post-secondary credentials and college degrees is our biggest challenge.”

The candidate also opposes efforts to remove inappropriate material from government-run schools, referring to Youngkin’s “attacks on teachers and his attempts to ban books and whitewash our history.”

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.