Jimmy Kimmel Melts Down on Stephen Colbert's Show

Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel lashed out at President Donald Trump after he was temporarily taken off the air for lying about the person suspected of assassinating Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk.

During an appearance on Stephen Colbert’s show. “Did you ever think the President of the United States would be celebrating your unemployment?” Colbert asked Kimmel.

“I mean, that son of a b*tch,” Kimmel began. “It's really unbelievable. Mr. Son of a B*tch. I mean, Mr. Son of a B*tch.”

Kimmel continued, “I never imagined that we'd ever have a president like this, and I hope we don't ever have another president like this again.”

The alleged comedian said he “never even imagined there would ever be a situation in which the president of our country was celebrating hundreds of Americans losing their jobs with somebody who took pleasure in that.”

Kimmel was referring to the Trump administration’s efforts to streamline and shrink the federal government by carrying out layoffs. “That, to me, is the absolute opposite of what a leader of this country is supposed to be,” Kimmel added.

Kimmel was suspended for falsely claiming that Tyler Robinson, the individual accused of the assassination, was on the right. His removal sparked debates about free speech, media bias, and corporate politics. Democrats cried foul, claiming that Kimmel’s situation was an example of cancel culture. Others criticized FCC Chair Brendan Carr for insinuating that the agency might take action against ABC over Kimmel’s lie.

The network later reinstated Kimmel’s show. But Kimmel’s ratings took a hit days after, plummeting by 64 percent. Sources suggest that Disney, which owns ABC, was already considering letting Kimmel go due to his poor ratings and his hyper-obsession with Trump. His contract ends this season, and one insider said that Disney CEO Bob Iger “doesn’t want to be at war with Donald Trump right now.”

