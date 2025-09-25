Trump Blasts Democrats Over Government Shutdown: 'They Never Learn'
Man Arrested for Threatening to Drive His Truck Through a Charlie Kirk Vigil

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | September 25, 2025 1:15 PM
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

San Antonio police officers arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly making online threats to drive a pickup truck through a vigil for Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated on September 10.

KSAT reported that Xaelyn Dunbar made the threats on a Facebook post advertising the vigil. Court records show that he faces a charge for making a terroristic threat.

The affidavit states Dunbar wrote under a Facebook post, “This is a disgrace and I can tell you right now ima make sure this won’t be a good nor comforting vigil yall watch and see.”

The post was about a vigil planned for Kirk on Sept. 15 at the UTSA main campus. Kirk was the CEO and co-founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA and was fatally shot at an event at a Utah college earlier this month.

After someone questioned Dunbar, he replied, “you’ll see tmr I jus wouldn’t advise tryna stop a ford 250 Diesel truck. Show yall how much Charlie really means,” according to the affidavit.

Officers with the San Antonio and Universal City police departments conducted a welfare check at Dunbar’s home. He told officers he understood why they wanted to speak with him and admitted to posting the comments.

He said he was “being dumb” and saw it as “clowning around,” the affidavit states

Dunbar is currently being held on a $40,000 bond.

There have been several incidents in which individuals have threatened violence against Charlie Kirk vigils. In Stockton, California, a vigil was stopped because of a shooting threat. “Unfortunately, the vigil in the park for Charlie Kirk was canceled, or postponed, due to a tip to the city police dept of the possibility of someone going to ‘shoot the place up,’” said Mayor Brandon Cahill, according to Ozarks First.

A vigil that was set to be held at UC Santa Barbara also received a threat. Students reported seeing anonymous threats of violence on “YikYak.” “Gonna go pull trig at the Charlie Kirk vigil,” one user posted.

Some of these threats might have been a ploy to scare people into not holding vigils for Kirk. But given today’s political environment, it’s likely that at least some of these individuals planned to follow through.

