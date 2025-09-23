'Embarrassing': Trump Rips NATO for Funding Russia's War
Tipsheet

Tom Homan Reveals What Millions of Illegal Immigrants Just Did Under Trump

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | September 23, 2025 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Border czar Tom Homan said that about 1.6 million illegal immigrants have self-deported since President Donald Trump took office.

During an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, Homan touted the Trump administration’s progress on curbing illegal immigration. When asked about California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to require Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to refrain from wearing masks, Homan replied, “Well, good luck with that. Federal law always trumps state law, local law.”

He further explained that ICE agents are “afraid of people like him — politicians who want to compare ICE to the Nazis” and that Newsom is “the one with the hateful rhetoric causing this, causing all these threats.”

The agents “wear a mask because they don’t want to be doxxed and their kids get doxxed and their spouses get doxxed,” according to Homan, who affirmed that they have “identifying information” on them.

Threats and assaults against ICE agents have skyrocketed over the past year. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported a 500 percent increase in June and over 1,000 percent by September in violent incidents, including physical attacks, doxxing of agents and their families, and shootings.

Homan further stated that the Trump administration is “not going to coddle to Governor Newsom” and that Newsom “ought to be thanking President Trump for making his state safer.”

The conversation then turned to deportation numbers. Homan noted that the administration has deported over 400,000 since the president took office. “Between CBP and ICE, and that’s just since the president took office. The first four months of the fiscal year — we can’t count them because Joe Biden wasn’t doing anything,” he said.

He further stated that “close to 1.6 million already left the country on their own…because they see what ICE is doing out there every day.”

The agency is expanding, Homan explained. “ICE is getting 10,000 more agents right now…we’re tripling the size of the workforce. We’re adding more detention beds. We’re adding more flights and more transportation. So the numbers are going to explode here.”

The border czar slammed an MSNBC article claiming he took $50,000 in cash from an undercover FBI agent to assist them in winning government contracts. “I did nothing criminal. I did nothing ilelgal. And it’s hit piece after hit piece after hit piece. I’m glad the FBI and DOJ came out and said that nothing illegal happened, no criminal activity,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump savaged the United Nations during his address to its General Assembly on Tuesday, criticizing it for its global migration policies. “It’s time to end the failed experiment of open borders,” he said. You have to end it now…your countries are going to hell.”

