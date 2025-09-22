Disney Announces Jimmy Kimmel Will Return to the Air Tuesday Night

Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will return to the air on Tuesday night after being suspended for lying about the suspect believed to have fatally shot Charlie Kirk on September 10.

“Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country,” the Walt Disney Company said in a statement. “It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive. We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.”

#JimmyKimmel returns!



Disney and ABC will bring the comedian back to its schedule starting Tuesday night.

Disney just made the decision to BRING BACK Jimmy Kimmel to the air starting TOMORROW!



"ABC says in a statement...after having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy...We reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday!"

Kimmel came under fire when he deceptively claimed Tyler Robinson, the individual in custody for the shooting, was part of the MAGA movement. Robinson’s friends and family members told the media and the authorities that in recent years, Robinson had gravitated toward left-wing politics, leading up to the shooting. However, members of the left-wing chattering class have claimed, without evidence, that Robinson was either apolitical or on the right.

Charlie Kirk supporters sound off on Jimmy Kimmel's suspension.



"Charlie lost his life, where Jimmy Kimmel is just suspended from a job."

Kimmel’s suspension sent shockwaves of controversy through the political environment — especially when FCC commissioner Brendan Carr intimated that the agency could take action against ABC’s broadcast license.

The host remained uncharacteristically silent behind the scenes as the debate played out on the airwaves and interwebs. It is not clear what kind of agreement Disney and Kimmel reached to bring back his show, but it would not be surprising to see the alleged comedian offer a mea culpa of sorts when he returns on Tuesday.

