Gunman Identified After Deadly Ambush Leaves 3 Police Officers Dead

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | September 18, 2025 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Law enforcement has identified the individual suspected of ambushing and fatally shooting three Pennsylvania police officers on Wednesday.

A law enforcement official said the suspect, who was killed by police during the shootout, has been identified as 24-year-old Matthew James Ruth, according to WMTW.

The officers were killed on Wednesday while following up on a domestic-related investigation that began on Tuesday. Two more officers were wounded in the shooting and police killed the gunman.

Hours after Wednesday’s shooting, community members held American flags and saluted as police and emergency vehicles formed a procession to the coroner’s office. It was one of the deadliest days for Pennsylvania police this century.

Gov. Josh Shapiro condemned the violence at a news conference and said it was a tragic loss of life. Attorney General Pamela Bondi called the violence against police “a scourge on our society.”

It was one of the deadliest days for Pennsylvania police this century. In 2009 three Pittsburgh officers responding to a domestic disturbance were ambushed and shot to death by a man in a bulletproof vest.

The authorities said Ruth was dressed in camouflage and concealed himself in a nearby cornfield. He opened fire on the officers as they arrived on the scene, killing three and wounding two more before being gunned down.

Pennsylvania State Police Col. Christopher Paris told reporters the warrant was related to stalking and trespassing allegations involving the suspect’s ex-girlfriend, who lived in the farmhouse. The officers had attempted to serve the warrant the night before the incident. But they were unable to locate Ruth.

Attorney General Pam Bondi issued a statement saying, “Violence against law enforcement is a scourge on our society and never acceptable. Pray for the officers involved.”

A procession of police and fire vehicles made its way through the streets to honor the fallen officers on Wednesday evening.

