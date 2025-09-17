ABC Is Pulling Jimmy Kimmel Indefinitely Over Charlie Kirk Remarks
Three Police Officers Killed, Two wounded in York County, Pennsylvania Shooting

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 17, 2025 7:15 PM
CBS 3 Philly KYW-TV via AP

Three police officers were shot and killed today in York County, Pennsylvania, and two more officers were shot and wounded. York County is in south-central Pennsylvania, on the Maryland border, south of the city of Harrisburg and about two hours outside of Philadelphia.

Here's more from Fox43:

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Christopher Paris said at a press conference that three officers from Northern York County Regional Police Department have died in a police incident in North Codorus Township on Wednesday. 

Paris said that two other officers are in critical, but stable condition following the shooting. The scene remains active, as emergency personnel continue their investigation. 

The York County District Attorney's Office will provide further updates later this evening, Paris said.  

Law enforcement officers were reportedly serving a warrant or court order, according to CNN. The suspect is dead, although there are conflicting reports if he was shot by law enforcement or died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Governor Josh Shapiro traveled to York County and told reporters, "We grieve for the loss of life of three precious souls who served this county, served this commonwealth, served this country. This kind of violence is not OK, we need to do better as a society."

Senator Josh Fetterman also issued a statement on X:

His post continues:

My family grieves for the families of the officers who died in today’s shooting and keeping in our thoughts the others that are recovering.

Police Commissioner Paris told the media, "The grief will be unbearable but we will bear it. We will not rest until we conduct a full fair and competent investigation into this matter."

