Jasmine Crockett's Comments About Charlie Kirk's Murder Will Leave You Shaking Your Head
Leftist Keyboard Warrior Destiny Says Conservatives 'Should Be Afraid of Getting Killed'
Man in Federal Custody After Slamming Vehicle Into FBI Field Office Gate
Explosive Clash: Dearborn Mayor Attacks Resident Over Terrorist Street Naming
UPDATED: Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates for the First Time in Nine Months
Court Tosses Nina Jankowicz’s Fox News Defamation Appeal, Ending ‘Disinfo Czar’ Lawsuit
Graham Platner Fails to Tone Down the Rhetoric As He Calls for Dems...
ABC Reporter Backtracks After Describing Charlie Kirk Shooter’s Texts to Trans Lover As...
Obama Condemns the Charlie Kirk Assassination, Then Points His Finger at Trump
Department of Justice Strips Child Rapist of U.S. Citizenship
Cartel Terror Meets U.S. Crackdown: $5 Million for El Ruso
Raffensperger Launches Bid for Georgia Governor
Constitution Day Is a Cause for Celebration, and Recommitment
Remember the First Man They Arrested After Charlie Kirk Was Shot? New Details...
Tipsheet

Reporter Apologizes After Making Charlie Kirk Assassin Sound Like Hallmark Movie Character

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | September 17, 2025 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

ABC News reporter Matt Gutman has issued an apology for his bizarre comments about Tyler Robinson’s relationship with his trans-identified partner.

Gutman on Tuesday discussed Robinson, who is suspected of assassinating Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk on September 10. During his report, he referenced a recently released text message exchange between Robinson and his boyfriend, Lance Twiggs, in which he discussed how he planned the assassination. The reporter characterized Robinson’s messages to him as “touching.”

Advertisement

In a Wednesday post on X, Gutman acknowledged his error. “Yesterday I tried to underscore the jarring contrast between this cold-blooded assassination of Charlie Kirk - a man who dedicated his life to public dialogue - and the personal, disturbing texts read aloud by the Utah County Attorney at the press conference,” he wrote.

In a follow-up post, he said, “I deeply regret that my words did not make that clear.”

“But let there be zero doubt here: I unequivocally condemn this horrific crime and the pain it caused Charlie Kirk's family, those who were forced to witness it at UVU, and the millions of people he inspired,” he added.

Gutman came under fire after he described the text message exchange as “a very intimate portrait into this relationship between the suspect’s rommate and the suspect himself.” He referred to Robinson referring to Twiggs as “my love” and saying, “I want to protect you, my love.”

Recommended

Jasmine Crockett's Comments About Charlie Kirk's Murder Will Leave You Shaking Your Head Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Instead of focusing primarily on the murder, Gutman honed in on the emotional tone of the messages, calling the conversation “very touching in a way that I think many of us didn’t expect.”

Even after acknowledging the horrific nature of Kirk’s death, he continued romanticizing the relationship. He said Robinson’s messages were “so fulsome, so robust, so apparently, allegedly self-incriminating, and yet, on the other hand, so touching.”

One moment, it was a discussion about a politically-motivated murder. The next, it was a Hallmark movie. It was like trying to turn “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” into “The Notebook.” He deserved every bit of ridicule he received.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM MEDIA BIAS TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jasmine Crockett's Comments About Charlie Kirk's Murder Will Leave You Shaking Your Head Jeff Charles
UPDATED: Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates for the First Time in Nine Months Amy Curtis
Leftist Keyboard Warrior Destiny Says Conservatives 'Should Be Afraid of Getting Killed' Jeff Charles
Court Tosses Nina Jankowicz’s Fox News Defamation Appeal, Ending ‘Disinfo Czar’ Lawsuit Amy Curtis
CNN Was an Absolute Disaster Yesterday After Liberal Narrative on Charlie Kirk Suspect Imploded Matt Vespa
Department of Justice Strips Child Rapist of U.S. Citizenship Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jasmine Crockett's Comments About Charlie Kirk's Murder Will Leave You Shaking Your Head Jeff Charles
Advertisement