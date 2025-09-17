Leftist Keyboard Warrior Destiny Says Conservatives 'Should Be Afraid of Getting Killed'

Leftist YouTuber Stephen “Destiny” Bonnell has been one of many high-profile voices expressing nasty takes about the assassination of Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk.

During a recent stream, Bonnell argued that conservatives “should be afraid of getting killed when they go to events so that they look to their leadership tot turn down the temperature.”

“The issue is right now, they don't feel like there's any fear,” he added.

These comments were the center of focus during a recent panel conversation about the assassination on Piers Morgan’s show. During the segment, Bonnell parroted the false leftist narrative that Tyler Robinson, the individual suspected of fatally shooting Kirk during an event at a Utah university, was a right-winger despite evidence to the contrary.

“You don't want to hear it, Destiny, but the reality is the investigators, according to the governor of Utah, have established that he was radicalized to a leftist ideology that drove him to murder Charlie Kirk,” Morgan pointed out.

“That's just not true,” Bonnell lied. “There's no way to deal with it. You're living in a delusional fantasy.”

Morgan asked Bonnell whether he would condemn the assassination if it “turns out to have been somebody with a leftist ideology who wanted to shut up Charlie Kirk.”

Bonnell put on his coward hat and said, “I won't condemn anything until the President of the United States can go on air and say, ‘All of us need to calm down.’”

“You won't condemn the murder of Charlie Kirk until Donald Trump said something?” Morgan replied.

Bonnell made another false claim in response. “Leftist and Democrats have been condemning and turning down the temperature, condemming violence, turning the temperature for a decade. Donald Trump can't go on TV and say, ‘All of us need to calm down.’ Can you tell me why he cannot tell his side to calm down?” he deflected.

NEW: Elon Musk calls for streamer Destiny to be thrown in prison for inciting murder following the assassination of Charlie Kirk.



The comment comes after Destiny said “you need conservatives to be afraid of getting killed” when they go to events.



“Incitement to murder and… pic.twitter.com/z7oub7Amog — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 16, 2025

Bonnell also came under fire for mocking Erika Kirk, Charlie’s wife, for mourning her husband. He claimed her grief was performative and that she is leveraging it to promote a political agenda. The streamer criticized her for appearing in Turning Point USA recruitment emails, saying they are “weaponizing a widow’s grift” and referring to it as “disgusting.”

During the segment, Bonnell further argued that President Trump is somehow responsible for Kirk’s death. “If you wanted Charlie Kirk to be alive, Donald Trump shouldn't have been President for the second term,” he said. “Every time he's in office, this happens. People joked about when Biden came in, it was so boring, nothing was going on. Seven out of 10 of the largest protests in American history have happened under Donald Trump.”

Destiny just said the quiet part out loud:



"If you wanted Charlie Kirk to be alive, Donald Trump shouldn't have been President for the second term."



Mask fully off. pic.twitter.com/EzaManWe9C — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 15, 2025

"YOU ENFLAMED THE TEMPERATURE! YOU'RE MOCKING HIS WIDOW!"



Piers Morgan eviscerates an unhinged Destiny for mocking Erika Kirk. pic.twitter.com/2W8czteZBJ — Timcast News (@TimcastNews) September 15, 2025

What’s interesting about Bonnell’s comments is that, like most of his left-wing comrades, he’s not only a liar but a coward. He claims conservatives should be afraid of getting killed at rallies, yet he seems to want other people to make this happen. This makes sense that he would go this route given that nobody in their right mind would be afraid of a guy who calls himself “Destiny.”

Moreover, the fact that he relies on President Trump to dictate whether he will condemn the assassination shows even further how much of a mental weakling he is. It was the perfect cop-out. He’s not even brave enough to come out and declare that he supported Kirk’s murder. Instead, he blames it on the Orange Man What Is Bad™.

Bonnell is nothing more than your classic keyboard warrior who wants to dial up tensions that will result in tragedies that won’t affect him. Unfortunately, it appears folks like him have now shifted their focus to radicalizing the next would-be left-wing assassin.

