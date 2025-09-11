Trump Issues a Proclamation Honoring Charlie Kirk
Seth Moulton's Response to Charlie Kirk's Assassination Is What's Wrong With the Democrat...
FBI Releases Photos of 'Person of Interest' in Charlie Kirk's Assassination
New Bombshell Report Reveals Disturbing Details About Kirk Assassination
Comedy Central Quietly Pulls 'South Park' Episode Mocking Charlie Kirk
Jay Leno Calls Assassination of Charlie Kirk the 'Death of Free Speech'
CBS's Nate Burleson Asks Disgusting Question Following Charlie Kirk's Death
President Trump Announces Charlie Kirk Will Be Posthumously Awarded Presidential Medal of...
Onward for Charlie Kirk
Columbia Students Turn Assassination Into a Punchline
'Nobody Deserves That': Charlie Kirk's Rivals Speak Out After Assassination
FBI Gives Major Update on Charlie Kirk Assassination Investigation
Vigils Held Across the Country for Kirk, Including in an Unlikely Place
You May Not Realize How Instrumental Kirk Was in Vance's Political Rise. Read...
Tipsheet

Sen. Mike Lee Introduces Resolution Condemning Assassination of Charlie Kirk

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | September 11, 2025 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) announced on Thursday that he has introduced a resolution to condemn the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

This comes the day after a gunman fatally shot Kirk during an event at Utah Valley University. “I look forward to the Senate uniting to honor Charlie, his family, and his courageous legacy,” Lee wrote.

Advertisement

If passed, the Senate would condemn “the assassination of Charlie Kirk in the strongest possible terms; extends its deepest condolences and sympathies to Charlie Kir’s family, including his wife, Eriak, and their two young children; and honors Charlie Kirks’ commitment to the constitutional principles of civil discussion and debate between all people of the United States, regardless of political affililiation.”

Republicans are in control of the Senate, so it is likely the resolution will pass. However, given how Democrats in the House behaved when Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) requested a moment of prayer on the floor, it is possible that Senate Democrats might vote against it.

The incident started after the lower chamber held a moment of silence for Kirk. Afterward, Boebert asked the chamber to say a prayer for him and his family. Several Democratic lawmakers screamed in response. “What about the kids in Colorado” one shouted, referencing the school shooting that occurred on the same day.

Recommended

New Bombshell Report Reveals Disturbing Details About Kirk Assassination Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) yelled back, “You caused this!”

Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-CT) responded, “Pass some gun laws!”

Several reports published on Thursday revealed that the shooter, who is yet to be identified, was captured on video footage arriving at the venue at around 11:52 a.m. Law enforcement officers found a bolt-action rifle in the woods where the gunman, described as “college-age,” would have fled after the shooting.

The authorities said they found cartridges with pro-transgender and anti-fascist messages engraved on them. 

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK GUN CONTROL GUN VIOLENCE MASS SHOOTING SENATE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New Bombshell Report Reveals Disturbing Details About Kirk Assassination Jeff Charles
They Murdered Charlie Kirk and They Must Pay Kurt Schlichter
Seth Moulton's Response to Charlie Kirk's Assassination Is What's Wrong With the Democrat Party Matt Vespa
FBI Releases Photos of 'Person of Interest' in Charlie Kirk's Assassination Jeff Charles
After Charlie Kirk Was Assassinated, Dems Kept Saying This Phrase. It Was a Little Jarring. Matt Vespa
FBI Gives Major Update on Charlie Kirk Assassination Investigation Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

New Bombshell Report Reveals Disturbing Details About Kirk Assassination Jeff Charles
Advertisement