Sen. Mike Lee Introduces Resolution Condemning Assassination of Charlie Kirk

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) announced on Thursday that he has introduced a resolution to condemn the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

This comes the day after a gunman fatally shot Kirk during an event at Utah Valley University. “I look forward to the Senate uniting to honor Charlie, his family, and his courageous legacy,” Lee wrote.

I have introduced a resolution condemning the assassination of Charlie Kirk, commemorating his outstanding patriotism and achievements.



I look forward to the Senate uniting to honor Charlie, his family, and his courageous legacy. pic.twitter.com/VFrhysrxXO — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) September 11, 2025

If passed, the Senate would condemn “the assassination of Charlie Kirk in the strongest possible terms; extends its deepest condolences and sympathies to Charlie Kir’s family, including his wife, Eriak, and their two young children; and honors Charlie Kirks’ commitment to the constitutional principles of civil discussion and debate between all people of the United States, regardless of political affililiation.”

Republicans are in control of the Senate, so it is likely the resolution will pass. However, given how Democrats in the House behaved when Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) requested a moment of prayer on the floor, it is possible that Senate Democrats might vote against it.

The incident started after the lower chamber held a moment of silence for Kirk. Afterward, Boebert asked the chamber to say a prayer for him and his family. Several Democratic lawmakers screamed in response. “What about the kids in Colorado” one shouted, referencing the school shooting that occurred on the same day.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) yelled back, “You caused this!”

Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-CT) responded, “Pass some gun laws!”

An unbelievable moment on the House floor.



Rep. Lauren Boebert requests a moment of prayer for Charlie Kirk.



Democrats can be heard shouting "no!"



Then, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna shouts back "y'all caused this!" pic.twitter.com/puEobizZTk — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 10, 2025

Several reports published on Thursday revealed that the shooter, who is yet to be identified, was captured on video footage arriving at the venue at around 11:52 a.m. Law enforcement officers found a bolt-action rifle in the woods where the gunman, described as “college-age,” would have fled after the shooting.

The authorities said they found cartridges with pro-transgender and anti-fascist messages engraved on them.

