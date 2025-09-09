An Illegal Immigrant Killed His Young Daughter – Now He's Got a Message for Gov. Pritzker

The father of Katie Abraham, an Illinois woman who was killed in a car accident by an illegal immigrant who was driving drunk, had some harsh words for Gov. JB Pritzker, who is opposing President Donald Trump’s efforts to remove dangerous individuals from the country.

During an appearance on Fox News, Joe Abraham said he would “expect that [Pritzker] would work with the administration to make our streets a little bit safer.”

He added, “if that was happening, I would still have Katie with me.”

The father continued, referring to how critics claim that migrant families are being separated. “I keep hearing, ‘Families are separated. Children are being taken or parents are being taken,’” he said. “My daughter was taken. We are separated. I will never see her again. She got death. I got a life sentence.”

NEW: Chicago dad, whose 21-year-old daughter was killed in a hit-and-run by an illegal migrant, rips Gov. JB Pritzker for taking action against ICE.



JOE ABRAHAM: "I love the terms I keep hearing… 'Families are separated, children are being taken or parents are being taken.'"… pic.twitter.com/hTSbi4bsqI — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 9, 2025

20-year-old Katie Abraham died in January when she and her friend were struck in a hit-an-run crash in Urbana. The individual who caused the accident was an illegal immigrant from Guatemala. He now faces several charges, including aggravated DUI resulting in death, reckless homicide, and federal document fraud.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced “Operation Midway Blitz,” which is dedicated to Kate Abraham’s memory. The agency is focused on arresting and deporting illegal immigrants in Chicago — specifically those with criminal records.

In Illinois, @DHSgov has launched Operation Midway Blitz in honor of 20-year old Katie Abraham who was killed in Illinois by a criminal illegal alien who should have never been in our country.



For years, @GovPritzker + his fellow sanctuary politicians released brutal gang… pic.twitter.com/NI8yiRN1mH — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) September 9, 2025

The effort “will target the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens in Chicago,” according to DHS assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Tren de Aragua gang members, rapists, kidnappers, and drug traffickers on Chicago’s streets—putting American lives at risk and making Chicago a magnet for criminals.”

Pritzker has been a vocal critic of President Trump’s aggressive immigration enforcement policies. In late August, he urged residents to “stand up” against Trump’s efforts to deport illegal immigrants. He referred to Trump as a “wannabe dictator” and castigated him for stoking fear in immigrant communities.

The governor has coordinated with city officials to prepare for potential conflicts in their efforts to shield illegal immigrants from deportation.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

