Mad Maxine Is at It Again – You Won't Believe What She Said About Trump This Time

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | August 30, 2025 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Eric Thayer

Rep. “Mad” Maxine Waters (D-CA) is once again making an utter fool of herself. In her most recent display of insanity, she called for using the 25th Amendment to declare President Donald Trump unfit for office because he fired Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook earlier this week.

During an appearance on MSNBC, Waters discussed Cook’s firing and why it somehow indicates that Trump’s cabinet should take steps to remove him from office. 

"It is time to call for Article [Amendment] 25 of the Constitution of the United States of America to determine his unfitness, to determine that something’s wrong with this president,” Waters said. “And I would suggest that we move very aggressively to talk about the danger to this country and to our democracy and not play around with this, because this is absolutely one of the most destructive things that this president could do,"

The lawmaker argued, “This stands to basically upend the entire economy. This stands to really dail with what is going to happen on Wall Street, what’s going to happen with interest rates, what’s going to happen with the President of the United States being able to make decisions that he will personally benefit from.”

Waters continued, making her case for 25th Amendment proceedings against Trump. 

“I want—even though I know it may not happen—the cabinet that he’s appointed, a bunch of his sycophants who probably won’t do what I would recommend, to call for Article 25 of the Constitution of the United States of America,” she bloviated.

She further stated that “it’s time to determine his unfitness, to determine that something’s wrong with this president” because firing Cook “is absolutely one of the most destructive things that this president could do.”

President Trump announced Cook’s firing on Monday, referring to allegations that she engaged in mortgage fraud. “President Trump purported to fire me ‘for cause’ when no cause exists under the law, and he has no authority to do so,” Cook retorted.

The Trump administration countered Cook’s claims by saying the Constitution and the Federal Reserve Act empowers him to remove her “for cause.” The administration pointed to allegations that Cook made false statements on mortgage agreements to secure better loan terms.

Cook filed a lawsuit against Trump in the District of Colubmia, arguing that her firing was unlawful and unprecedented.

