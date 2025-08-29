Police Say This Is What the Minneapolis Shooter Wanted Most

Law enforcement has released more information about Robert “Robin” Westman, the individual who killed two students at Annunciation High School in Minneapolis.

After the shooting, footage of the shooter showing his manifesto circulated on social media. The gunman expressed a desire to kill President Donald Trump and also expressed hatred of racial minorities.

Advertisement

This is the face of pure evil.



This is “Robin” (Robert) Westman’s mother, Mary Grace Westman.



She worked at a Catholic School. They awarded her service.



She petitioned the court to “change” Robert’s gender when he was 17.



White liberal women are an actual menace to society. pic.twitter.com/CUN7ty0k1m — ℜ𝔢𝔰𝔱𝔬𝔯𝔦𝔫𝔤 𝔱𝔥𝔢 𝔉𝔞𝔦𝔱𝔥 (@rtf_media) August 27, 2025

Law enforcement explained that Westman’s primary motive was fame and notoriety, according to Fox News:

Authorities in Minneapolis revealed more details about the motive of Annunciation Catholic Church shooter Robin Westman, with the city’s police chief saying that "ultimately the purpose of the shooter's actions was to obtain notoriety for the shooter themselves." Brian O’Hara made the remark after telling reporters that "no evidence ever be able to make sense" of the mass shooting that left two children dead and 18 others injured Wednesday. However, he said, the Minneapolis Police Department "will do our best to determine and identify a specific motive." "What we have seen so far is this is an individual who, unfortunately, like so many other mass shooters that we have seen in this country too often and around the world, had some deranged fascination with previous mass shootings and very disturbing writings that demonstrate hatred towards many different individuals and different groups of people," O’Hara said. "And he fantasized about the plans of other mass shooters." Acting United States Attorney for the District of Minnesota Joe Thompson said Thursday that Westman left behind "hundreds of pages of writings, writings that describe the shooter's plan, writings that describe the shooter's mental state, and, more than anything, writings that describe the shooter's hate. "The shooter expressed hate towards almost every group unmanageable. The shooter expressed hate towards Black people. The shooter expressed hate towards Mexican people. The shooter expressed hate towards Christian people. The shooter expressed hate towards Jewish people," Thompson continued. "In short, the shooter appeared to hate all of us. The shooter's heart was full of hate. There appears to be only one group that the shooter didn't hate. One group of people who the shooter admired. That group were the school shooters and mass murderers that are notorious in this country." Thompson also said Westman, "more than anything," was focused on killing children.

GPS—Robert "Robin" Westman devices were present during at least 5 antifa protests. Upon cross pollinating devices at his residence, there were numerous ‘burner’ phones. His devices have also appeared to have been present with a number of Zizians, including their founder Jack… pic.twitter.com/wXka6GznT6 — Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) August 29, 2025

Westman’s manifesto was all over the place. He clearly despised President Donald Trump. He wrote “Kill Donald Trump” on one of his gun magazines and expressed a desire to target high-profile figures like Elon Musk for “political or societal significance.”

His videos showed a trans pride flag sticker with “Defend Equality” overlaid with an AK-47 decal. He also had “FREE PALESTINE!” written on one of his firearms.

However, Westman also displayed white supremacist leanings, lashing out against Black, Jewish, and Hispanic people. He also exhibited a distinctly anti-Christian bias. “Where’s your God now?” he wrote on his firearms. The shooter also had an image of Jesus Christ on a shooting target.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!